A French band brought a touch of Nigerian culture to a state dinner in Paris, France, on Thursday when they delivered a lively rendition of P-Square’s hit song “Taste The Money (Testimony)” in honour of President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi.
Despite the celebration with their hit song at the Paris state dinner, P-Square is currently in a “fractured state.” The brothers, who first parted ways in 2017 due to internal conflicts, have been embroiled in a series of disputes.
The dinner, hosted at the Palais de l’Élysée by French President Emmanuel Macron, was part of Mr Tinubu’s three-day state visit to France, which aimed to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.
In a viral video capturing the highlight of the evening, the band thrilled the guests with Afrobeats and a unique French flair, seamlessly blending Nigerian rhythms with a touch of French musical style.
The track “Testimony” is from PSquare’s sixth studio album, Double Trouble, released in 2014. It carries a message of gratitude, celebrating the rewards of perseverance and hard work while reflecting on overcoming life’s challenges.
The performance was met with enthusiastic applause, and President Tinubu and the First Lady were present. They appeared visibly moved by the cultural tribute. The musical gesture has since drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians. Nigerian pop and R&B music star Asa also graced the dinner performing her 2007 acclaimed song, “Eye Adaba.”
Historic visit
It is the first official state visit to Paris by a Nigerian leader in over two decades, the last being ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s in 2000.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the visit, which began on Wednesday, seeks key discussions focused on agriculture, energy transition, health, education, and trade.
Messrs Tinubu and Macron will also discuss youth development, innovation, and solid minerals. The visit includes significant events such as the France-Nigeria Business Council and bilateral meetings.
