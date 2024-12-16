Award-winning Afro-dancehall star Timaya has officially released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, “Mase”, directed by the renowned PinkLine.

The visually stunning video showcases Timaya’s signature storytelling, and energetic performance style.

The video’s vibrant and artistic direction highlights Timaya’s evolution as a music star while staying true to his unique Afro-dancehall roots.

The release of “Mase” comes just weeks ahead of the third edition of the Timaya Day Concert, which will take place on 1 January 2025 at the Samson Siasia Stadium Bayelsa.

The annual event has become one of Nigeria’s biggest New Year celebrations, drawing thousands of fans eager to experience electrifying live performances.

Now in its third year, the singer says, “Timaya Day Concert is more than just a musical event—it’s a homecoming celebration honouring my journey from Bayelsa to international stardom.”

With “Mase” already creating a buzz, anticipation for the Timaya Day Concert is at an all-time high; the singer adds that his fans can expect an unforgettable experience, energetic vibes, and a celebration of Afro-dancehall excellence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Watch “MASE” visuals Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

