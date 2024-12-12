Bullion Records, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing record labels, has officially released its highly anticipated debut EP album, ‘A Billion Things’, sung by its sensational artiste, GyC real name Fortune Kingsley.

The EP, which dropped on Wednesday, features an eclectic mix of tracks, including ‘Mailo’, ‘Shayo’, ‘Woman’, ‘Kpang Kpang’, and ‘Kokan Aye’.

The standout track, ‘Kokan Aye’, features collaborations with Nigerian music icons 9ice and Eedris Abdul Kareem.

According to the Chairperson and CEO of Bullion Records, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, “Every track in this album is not only a masterpiece but also delivers profound messages. From love to resilience and societal consciousness to celebration, ‘A Billion Things’ resonates with listeners on different levels.”

The production team behind the album includes some of Nigeria’s most talented producers. YoungSmith worked on the hits ‘Shayo’, ‘Woman’, and ‘Mailo’, while Philkeyz produced the electrifying ‘Kpang Kpang’. Shockerbeat added his signature touch to ‘Kokan Aye’, ensuring the album delivers a diverse yet cohesive sound.

The entertainment director at Bullion Records, Elegbede Ajibola, emphasised the label’s strategic timing for the album’s release. “We deliberately chose December to launch this EP because it’s a season when people connect through music. We want fans and good music lovers worldwide to vibe to these amazing tracks during the festive period,” Mr Elegbede noted.

GyC, the star of the moment, expressed gratitude to the team behind the album’s success. “This project is the result of collective effort and dedication. I want to thank the executive members of Bullion Records for their unwavering support. Special appreciation also goes to the incredible music producers who brought my vision to life,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

