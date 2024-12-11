Popular musician, Crown Uzama, or Shallipopi, has officially announced his departure from Dapper Music and Dvpper Digital for allegedly mishandling and exploiting his finances.

Shallipopi, who was signed to Dapper Group in 2023, a record label owned by Hilda Baci’s boyfriend, Damilola Akinwunmi, aka Dapper, had earlier sparked speculations in November when he removed Dapper Music from his social media bio and unfollowed its CEO.

Shortly after, he launched his record label, Plutomania Records, with Zerry DL and Tega Boi as the Flagship artistes.

However, on Wednesday, Shallipopi issued a heartfelt statement on social media announcing his official split from Dapper Music.

“Today, I’m officially ending my agreements with Dapper Music and Dvpper Digital. This wasn’t a choice I made lightly, but it’s a step I had to take after my trust was broken, my finances mishandled, and my rights as an artist were disregarded.”

Shallipopi accused Dapper Music of coercing him into a deal with Dvpper Digital Limited, another company owned by the same individuals, prioritising their profit over his growth and career stability.

He alleged that funds earned under his name and catalogue were mishandled, resulting in significant debt.

“My management pushed me into a deal with Dvpper Digital Limited, another company owned by the same persons. Instead of prioritising my growth, they prioritised their profits, risking my career and dreams.

“Dvpper Digital Limited, as a distributor, will give advance to Dapper Music and Entertainment Limited under my name and catalogue, while Dapper Music and Entertainment Limited continues to squander the same, all without my knowledge and approval. This debt has now accrued up to a huge sum of money we are yet to ascertain,” he wrote.

Lack of financial transparency

Despite multiple requests, Shallipopi expressed frustration about being denied access to financial records.

He said, “I’ve worked hard, and like anyone, I deserve to know where my money is going. Despite repeated requests, I was denied access to clear financial records of money.”

The artist said it was “devastating and unacceptable” for any creator to be left in the dark about their financial standing.

“They tried to lock me into a contract where they’d take 30% of my earnings forever. Even after we parted ways. That’s not just unfair; it’s exploitation, and it is cruel,” he wrote.

A Stand for Fairness

In his statement, Shallipopi emphasised that his decision was part of a broader fight for fairness and respect for artists.

“This is bigger than just me. It’s about every artist and creator who pours their soul into their work, only to face betrayal and exploitation from people who should be looking out for them,” he stated. “It’s about standing up for fairness, integrity, and the respect we all deserve.”

He also reassured his fans his exit from Dapper Music would not hinder his ability to create music.

Instead, he vowed it would fuel his creativity and determination to produce even more music for his supporters.

Career

Shallipopi burst into the limelight in 2023 with his viral hit single Elon Musk. Known for his unique sound, which blends Afrobeat, street-hop, and melodic storytelling, Shallipopi has quickly become one of the most talked-about artists in Nigeria’s music industry.

His breakout single, Elon Musk, showcased his creativity and established him as a fresh voice in the industry. The song’s catchy lyrics and distinct rhythm earned him a dedicated fanbase, often called “Plutomania Gang.”

In 2023, Shallipopi signed with Dapper Music, a record label owned by Damilola Akinwunmi. During this period, he released several successful tracks and solidified his position as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s music scene.

