As 2024 approaches, Apple Music has revealed its year-end charts of Nigeria’s most-streamed songs from 1 November 2023 to 31 October 2024.

The music platform announced that these rankings showcase the diverse tastes of Nigerian listeners and celebrate the immense talent fuelling Afrobeats’ global rise.

The data were contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

‘Different Pattern’

The list is topped by Seyi Vibez, whose hit single ‘Different Pattern’ claimed the title of the most streamed song of the year.

Released in December 2023, the track’s fusion of Afrobeat and fuji influences and heartfelt lyrics about resilience struck a chord with fans nationwide.

Seyi Vibez’s emotive delivery made the song an anthem for celebrations and personal motivation.

‘Holy Ghost’

Second on the list is Omah Lay’s soulful ‘Holy Ghost,’ a profoundly reflective piece on spirituality and self-discovery.

Released in late 2023, the track captivated listeners with its minimalist production and evocative vocals. ‘Holy Ghost’ further rebranded Omah Lay’s reputation for creating sad and emotionally resonant music.

‘Cast’

In third place, Shallipopi’s ‘Cast,’ featuring Odumodublvck, brought the energy of Nigeria’s streets to the charts. Its playful slang and upbeat tempo made it a viral sensation among young listeners.

‘Twe Twe’

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe,’ with its Yoruba style and relatable love lyrics, landed fourth place. Later, featuring Davido, ‘Twe Twe’ demonstrated the singers’ knack for delivering timeless hits.

‘Cana’

Seyi Vibez appears again in the top five with Cana, further showcasing his storytelling talent and fan appeal.

Other tracks that defined 2024

Ranking number six is Wizkid’s “IDK” featuring Zlatan, which showcased a seamless blend of Afrobeats and street pop. At the same time, Chike and the late Mohbad’s “Egwu” stood out with its emotional depth, often seen as a heartfelt tribute to Mohbad’s legacy.

Burna Boy also made notable contributions with tracks like “Tshwala Bam” (remix) and “Higher,” both of which resonated strongly with fans.

Young Jonn’s “Bahamas” delivered an escapist vibe, full of tropical imagery and melodies. Meanwhile, Asake’s “Remember” and his Work of Art album continued to push the boundaries of Amapiano-infused Afrobeats.

A defining trend in 2024 was the dominance of mid-tempo tracks, reflecting a preference for soothing yet engaging sounds.

Interestingly, many top songs were released in late 2023, indicating a nostalgic trend where older hits overshadowed newer releases.

Nonetheless, Afrobeats music stars like Omah Lay, Burna Boy, and Wizkid maintained their grip on the industry, creating music that resonated across generations.

FULL LIST: Top 100 Songs of 2024: Apple Music Nigeria

1. Different Pattern – Seyi Vibez

2. Holy Ghost – Omah Lay

3. Cast (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK) – Shallipopi

4. Twe Twe – Kizz Daniel

5. NANANCIAGA – Seyi Vibez

6. IDK (feat. Zlatan) – Wizkid

7. Egwu – Chike & MohBad

8. Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) [Remix] – TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy

9. City Boys – Burna Boy

10. Pidgin & English – Bnxn

11. BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR – ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian & Wande Coal

12. Higher – Burna Boy

13. Lonely At The Top – Asake

14. Ohema (feat. Crayon & Bella Shmurda) – Victony

15. Dealer – Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML

16. MMS – Asake & Wizkid

17. DOG EAT DOG II (feat. Cruel Santino) – ODUMODUBLVCK

18. POE – Ruger & Bnxn

19. Bahamas – Young Jonn

20. Remember – Asake

21. Basquiat – Asake

22. WOTOWOTO SEASONING – ODUMODUBLVCK & Black Sherif

23. Ogechi (feat. Davido) [Remix] – BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel

24. Bad Vibes – Ayra Starr & Seyi Vibez

25. Commas – Ayra Starr

26. Do I – Phyno

27. DND – Rema

28. NYEM EGO (feat. Jeria) – Blaqbonez

29. My Dealer – Kaestyle & Omah Lay

30. NO SLEEP (feat. Young Jonn) – Blaqbonez

31. Wave – Asake & Central Cee

32. Tested, Approved & Trusted – Burna Boy

33. Giza (feat. Seyi Vibez) – Burna Boy

34. Stubborn – Victony & Asake

35. Happiness – Sarz, Asake & Gunna

36. Doha – Seyi Vibez

37. Diamonds – Wizkid

38. FEEL – Davido

39. Active – Asake & Travis Scott

40. Romeo Must Die (RMD) – Ruger & Bnxn

41. Terminator – Asake

42. Ololufe (feat. Wande Coal) – Wizkid

43. Reason – Omah Lay

44. Stronger – Young Jonn

45. Evil Receive – Shallipopi

46. Last Last – Burna Boy

47. Dey Play – Burna Boy

48. BENIN BOYS – Rema & Shallipopi

49. Bust Down (feat. Asake) – Zlatan

50. Where I’m From (feat. Seyi Vibez) – Tml Vibez

51. Ngozi – Crayon & Ayra Starr

52. Alone (feat. BhadBoi OML) – FOLA

53. Showa – Kizz Daniel

54. Way Too Big – Burna Boy

55. Metaverse – Olamide

56. Hmmm (feat. Davido) – Chris Brown

57. Apala Disco (feat. Wizkid, Seyi Vibez) – DJ Tunez

58. OZEBU – Rema

59. ASAP – Shallipopi

60. Tony Montana – Skepta & Portable

61. It’s Plenty – Burna Boy

62. Today – Seyi Vibez

63. Adenuga (feat. Qing Madi) – Joeboy

65. Juju (feat. Shallipopi) – Smur Lee & ODUMODUBLVCK

66. KANTE (feat. Fave) – Davido

67. Everyday – Fireboy DML

68. Lashe – Ruger & Bnxn

69. Big Big Things (feat. Kizz Daniel & Young Jonn) – Young Jonn

70. For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Burna Boy

71. Trouble Maker – Rema

72. Only Me – Asake

73. Big 7 – Burna Boy

74. Amapiano – Asake & Olamide

75. Commend – ODUMODUBLVCK

76. Hehehe – Rema

77. Awolowo – Fido

78. Karma – Seyi Vibez

79. UNAVAILABLE (feat. Musa Keys) – Davido

80. Organise – Asake

81. Fuji Vibe – Asake

82. 2:30 – Asake

83. YAYO – Rema

84. Mood – Asake

85. Puff & Pass – Zerrydl & Shallipopi

86. Favourite Girl – Darkoo & Dess Dior

87. Ogo – Seyi Vibez & Tion Wayne

88. Aquafina – Young Jonn

89. Loner – Bella Shmurda

90. On Form – Burna Boy

91. Bad Influence – Omah Lay

92. High tension – Shallipopi

93. Uptown Disco – Olamide, Fireboy DML & Asake

94. Energy – Wizkid

95. Bae Bae – Ruger & Bnxn

96. Sharpally – Young Jonn

97. Big Baller – Flavour

98. WhatsApp – Seyi Vibez & Bloody Civilian

99. Oscroh (Pepperline) – Shallipopi

100. Man of The Year – Seyi Vibez

