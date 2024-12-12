As 2024 approaches, Apple Music has revealed its year-end charts of Nigeria’s most-streamed songs from 1 November 2023 to 31 October 2024.
The music platform announced that these rankings showcase the diverse tastes of Nigerian listeners and celebrate the immense talent fuelling Afrobeats’ global rise.
The data were contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.
‘Different Pattern’
The list is topped by Seyi Vibez, whose hit single ‘Different Pattern’ claimed the title of the most streamed song of the year.
|
Released in December 2023, the track’s fusion of Afrobeat and fuji influences and heartfelt lyrics about resilience struck a chord with fans nationwide.
Seyi Vibez’s emotive delivery made the song an anthem for celebrations and personal motivation.
‘Holy Ghost’
Second on the list is Omah Lay’s soulful ‘Holy Ghost,’ a profoundly reflective piece on spirituality and self-discovery.
Released in late 2023, the track captivated listeners with its minimalist production and evocative vocals. ‘Holy Ghost’ further rebranded Omah Lay’s reputation for creating sad and emotionally resonant music.
‘Cast’
In third place, Shallipopi’s ‘Cast,’ featuring Odumodublvck, brought the energy of Nigeria’s streets to the charts. Its playful slang and upbeat tempo made it a viral sensation among young listeners.
‘Twe Twe’
Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe,’ with its Yoruba style and relatable love lyrics, landed fourth place. Later, featuring Davido, ‘Twe Twe’ demonstrated the singers’ knack for delivering timeless hits.
‘Cana’
Seyi Vibez appears again in the top five with Cana, further showcasing his storytelling talent and fan appeal.
Other tracks that defined 2024
Ranking number six is Wizkid’s “IDK” featuring Zlatan, which showcased a seamless blend of Afrobeats and street pop. At the same time, Chike and the late Mohbad’s “Egwu” stood out with its emotional depth, often seen as a heartfelt tribute to Mohbad’s legacy.
Burna Boy also made notable contributions with tracks like “Tshwala Bam” (remix) and “Higher,” both of which resonated strongly with fans.
Young Jonn’s “Bahamas” delivered an escapist vibe, full of tropical imagery and melodies. Meanwhile, Asake’s “Remember” and his Work of Art album continued to push the boundaries of Amapiano-infused Afrobeats.
A defining trend in 2024 was the dominance of mid-tempo tracks, reflecting a preference for soothing yet engaging sounds.
Interestingly, many top songs were released in late 2023, indicating a nostalgic trend where older hits overshadowed newer releases.
Nonetheless, Afrobeats music stars like Omah Lay, Burna Boy, and Wizkid maintained their grip on the industry, creating music that resonated across generations.
FULL LIST: Top 100 Songs of 2024: Apple Music Nigeria
1. Different Pattern – Seyi Vibez
2. Holy Ghost – Omah Lay
3. Cast (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK) – Shallipopi
4. Twe Twe – Kizz Daniel
5. NANANCIAGA – Seyi Vibez
6. IDK (feat. Zlatan) – Wizkid
7. Egwu – Chike & MohBad
8. Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) [Remix] – TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy
9. City Boys – Burna Boy
10. Pidgin & English – Bnxn
11. BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR – ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian & Wande Coal
12. Higher – Burna Boy
13. Lonely At The Top – Asake
14. Ohema (feat. Crayon & Bella Shmurda) – Victony
15. Dealer – Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML
16. MMS – Asake & Wizkid
READ ALSO: MUSIC REVIEW: Like Felas Zombie,Femi Kuti’s Politics Don Expose Them,critiques Nigeria’s situation
17. DOG EAT DOG II (feat. Cruel Santino) – ODUMODUBLVCK
18. POE – Ruger & Bnxn
19. Bahamas – Young Jonn
20. Remember – Asake
21. Basquiat – Asake
22. WOTOWOTO SEASONING – ODUMODUBLVCK & Black Sherif
23. Ogechi (feat. Davido) [Remix] – BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel
24. Bad Vibes – Ayra Starr & Seyi Vibez
25. Commas – Ayra Starr
26. Do I – Phyno
27. DND – Rema
28. NYEM EGO (feat. Jeria) – Blaqbonez
29. My Dealer – Kaestyle & Omah Lay
30. NO SLEEP (feat. Young Jonn) – Blaqbonez
31. Wave – Asake & Central Cee
32. Tested, Approved & Trusted – Burna Boy
33. Giza (feat. Seyi Vibez) – Burna Boy
34. Stubborn – Victony & Asake
35. Happiness – Sarz, Asake & Gunna
36. Doha – Seyi Vibez
37. Diamonds – Wizkid
38. FEEL – Davido
39. Active – Asake & Travis Scott
40. Romeo Must Die (RMD) – Ruger & Bnxn
41. Terminator – Asake
42. Ololufe (feat. Wande Coal) – Wizkid
43. Reason – Omah Lay
44. Stronger – Young Jonn
45. Evil Receive – Shallipopi
46. Last Last – Burna Boy
47. Dey Play – Burna Boy
48. BENIN BOYS – Rema & Shallipopi
49. Bust Down (feat. Asake) – Zlatan
50. Where I’m From (feat. Seyi Vibez) – Tml Vibez
51. Ngozi – Crayon & Ayra Starr
52. Alone (feat. BhadBoi OML) – FOLA
53. Showa – Kizz Daniel
54. Way Too Big – Burna Boy
55. Metaverse – Olamide
56. Hmmm (feat. Davido) – Chris Brown
57. Apala Disco (feat. Wizkid, Seyi Vibez) – DJ Tunez
58. OZEBU – Rema
59. ASAP – Shallipopi
60. Tony Montana – Skepta & Portable
61. It’s Plenty – Burna Boy
62. Today – Seyi Vibez
63. Adenuga (feat. Qing Madi) – Joeboy
64. NANANCIAGA – Seyi Vibez
65. Juju (feat. Shallipopi) – Smur Lee & ODUMODUBLVCK
66. KANTE (feat. Fave) – Davido
67. Everyday – Fireboy DML
68. Lashe – Ruger & Bnxn
69. Big Big Things (feat. Kizz Daniel & Young Jonn) – Young Jonn
70. For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Burna Boy
71. Trouble Maker – Rema
72. Only Me – Asake
73. Big 7 – Burna Boy
74. Amapiano – Asake & Olamide
75. Commend – ODUMODUBLVCK
76. Hehehe – Rema
77. Awolowo – Fido
78. Karma – Seyi Vibez
79. UNAVAILABLE (feat. Musa Keys) – Davido
80. Organise – Asake
81. Fuji Vibe – Asake
82. 2:30 – Asake
83. YAYO – Rema
84. Mood – Asake
85. Puff & Pass – Zerrydl & Shallipopi
86. Favourite Girl – Darkoo & Dess Dior
87. Ogo – Seyi Vibez & Tion Wayne
88. Aquafina – Young Jonn
89. Loner – Bella Shmurda
90. On Form – Burna Boy
91. Bad Influence – Omah Lay
92. High tension – Shallipopi
93. Uptown Disco – Olamide, Fireboy DML & Asake
94. Energy – Wizkid
95. Bae Bae – Ruger & Bnxn
96. Sharpally – Young Jonn
97. Big Baller – Flavour
98. WhatsApp – Seyi Vibez & Bloody Civilian
99. Oscroh (Pepperline) – Shallipopi
100. Man of The Year – Seyi Vibez
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999