Twenty-four hours after apologising to Nigerians over his remarks on insecurity and the economy, actor Aremu Afolayan has been removed from EKO57, a political support group established to mobilise public support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 45-year-old issued the apology after downplaying concerns about the rising cost of living and insecurity during a recent gathering organised by the group.

At the event, the actor, who publicly endorsed Mr Tinubu’s re-election, said he was personally unaffected by the current economic hardship, a remark that drew widespread criticism.

Following the backlash, the brother of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan apologised, clarifying that he did not intend to dismiss reports of insurgency or suggest that such concerns were exaggerated or “scripted.”

Removal

Reacting to Afolayan’s move, actor Adams “Lege Miami” Kehinde and one of the group’s pioneers announced in a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday that Afolayan was no longer a member of the group.

He also appealed to Nigerians to stop targeting Afolayan with criticism, urging them instead to direct any grievances towards him (Lege) and other members of the group.

“Aremu Afolayan is no longer a member of EKO57. Please stop bullying him. If you want to bully anyone, come after those of us who are members of EKO57.

“Bully me, Lege Miami, or other members, but leave him (Afolayan) alone, please. Anyway, thank you to all well-wishers. Asiwaju, we stand firmly on your mandate. EKO57, Asiwaju 2027”, he said.

Backstory

Lege Miami’s announcement of Afolayan’s removal followed the actor’s earlier decision to step away from partisan politics.

This newspaper reported that Afolayan made it clear he would not be supporting any candidate in the forthcoming general election.

He explained that his presence at the event was solely out of admiration for what he described as increasing openness in governance.

“I’m withdrawing from everything to do with politics and standing with my people. Please forgive me,” the actor said.

The newspaper also reported that the group, which includes several Nollywood figures such as Yomi Fash-Lanso, Remi Surutu and others, was launched on Sunday.

According to the organisers, the group aims to mobilise support among Lagos residents and Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election, particularly in backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.