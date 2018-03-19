24-year-old Nigerian author gets Hollywood deal for new book

Related News

Tomi Adeyemi, a Nigerian-American author, has released her critically acclaimed Young-Adult Fantasy book, titled ‘Children of Blood and Bone.’

Adeyemi, who released the novel on March 6, landed a seven figure book-and-movie deal with Hollywood Fox studios for `Children of Blood and Bone,’ her first novel, also described as a “Black Lives Matter-inspired fantasy novel,” a year ago.

Fox 2000, which purchased the film rights before the novel was released, was so impressed by the 24-year-old’s writing style that they tagged the project as being as successful as its other YA franchises, Twilight and Maze Runner.

Almost a year before it hit shelves, the novel was making headlines. In March 2017, it was reported that Adeyemi had earned a seven-figure book deal for her young-adult trilogy.

Ms Adeyemi, the daughter of a Nigerian medical doctor and hospice trader, was born in the U.S. and currently lives in San Diego.

Adeyemi, who has been referred to as the next J.K. Rowling (writer of the successful Harry Potter series), created an epic tale of an oppressive world that a lot of black people can relate with.

She hinged her characters, their conversations and habitats on the rich culture and traditions of her indigenous Yoruba culture.

The book follows the protagonist ‘Zelie’, who at six years old watched the king’s guards hang her mother on a tree outside her home.

She never forgot it. In the beginning, every Orïshan was a magi: born with dark skin, stark white hair and the blessing of the god’s magic once they reached adulthood.

Yet over time, their population dwindled and they became Orïsha’s minority. Magic became a thing to loathe, dark skin transformed into a thing to hate.

Ten years after the raid that killed her mother and took away magic forever, Zélie Adebola has one chance to bring magic back.

Fox Studios noted that it was so impressed with the 24-year-old’s writing that it decided to obtain the film rights before the novel was even released.

The film company hopes it will be as successful as its other young adult franchises ‘Twilight’ and ‘Maze Runner’.

Adeyemi who is based in San Diego, California, is also a creative writing coach.

An elated Adeyemi took to her twitter handle @tomi_adeyemi to write: “The wait is over!!! Children of Blood and Bone finally out in the world.

After graduating from Harvard University with an honors degree in English literature, she received a fellowship that allowed her to study West African mythology and culture in Salvador, Brazil.

When she’s not working on her novels or watching Scandal, she can be found blogging and teaching creative writing to her 3,500 subscribers at tomiadeyemi.com.

Her website has been named one of the 101 best websites for writers by Writer’s Digest.