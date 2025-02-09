Three Nigerian films have been selected for the 2025 edition of ‘Nollywood in Hollywood.’ The showcase is scheduled for 28 February and 1 March in Hollywood, California.

Selected Nollywood films—The Man Died, The Weekend, and Mai Martaba—will be screened at two esteemed venues: the Egyptian Theatre and the Norris Theatre at the University of Southern California (USC), the world’s leading film institution.

This was revealed in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

According to the event’s programme manager, Unoma Ononye, this year’s showcase promises to be one of the most remarkable yet.

“It has the potential to be a glorious weekend. Everything is set to make this the best showcase in our short history. You come to Nollywood in Hollywood, and you can stay for the Oscars the next day! You can’t beat that,” Ms Ononye stated.

Selected films

Based on Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s harrowing prison memoir, ‘The Man Died’ chronicles Soyinka’s 27-month imprisonment without trial by a brutal military regime during the Nigerian Civil War. Directed by Awam Akpa, the film delves into his solitary confinement and the psychological challenges he faced, offering a profound insight into his resilience and the oppressive political climate of the time

Directed by Daniel Oriahi, ‘The Weekend’ is a gripping Nigerian thriller that explores complex family dynamics. The narrative follows Nikiya, an orphan yearning for familial connections who insists on meeting her fiancé Luke’s estranged family. As events unfold, Nikiya uncovers unsettling truths that have kept Luke away from his family, leading to unpredictable twists that keep viewers engaged until the riveting conclusion. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June 2024 and was subsequently released in Nigerian cinemas in August 2024.

‘Mai Martaba,’ which translates to “Your Highness,” is a historical epic set in an ancient African kingdom. The film explores themes of love, greed, and betrayal, delving into the intricacies of power and political legacy. Directed by Prince Daniel, it offers a rich portrayal of cultural heritage and has been lauded for elevating the historical epic genre within Nigerian cinema. Mai Martaba is Nigeria’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2025.

Nollywood in Hollywood

Nollywood in Hollywood was launched in 2018 by Nigerian-American filmmaker Ose Oyamendan and promotes Nigeria’s film industry to Hollywood, the Nigerian diaspora, and a global audience.

Through his company, O2A Media Corp., Oyamendan collaborated with the American Cinematheque and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts to showcase Nigerian cinema internationally.

Since its start, the event has featured top Nigerian filmmakers like Steve Gukas, Kunle Afolayan, Jade Osiberu, Kemi Adetiba, Tope Oshin, Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah, and more. Notable films screened include Lionheart, King of Boys, and Up North (2019), Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2020), and Milkmaid.

Beyond screenings, the event offers networking, training, and industry discussions, connecting Nigerian filmmakers with Hollywood agencies, casting directors, and studios. Over the years, it has boosted careers and strengthened Nollywood’s presence in global cinema.

