Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger has conveyed his deepest condolences to the families and victims of a tanker explosion in Karamin Rami of Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the incident as “unfortunate, worrisome and traumatic”.

“It is a difficult moment for the state, and his prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured and entire people of the area,” he added.

He stated that his administration had demonstrated a determination and capacity to improve the poor road infrastructure across the state through the ongoing statewide road constructions and would not relent in its efforts.

He urged all road users, especially tanker drivers, to drive with utmost caution and a sense of responsibility.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the explosion as well as quick recovery for the injured ones.

He promised that the State Government, through the relevant MDAs, would support the survivors and families of the deceased.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Bago commended the management and staff of the State Emergency Management Agency for their quick response and support. He urged them to carry out a thorough assessment for further interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a tanker explosion in Karamin Rami on Tuesday left seven persons dead, one injured, and many farmlands destroyed.

According to the report, the tanker was said to have fallen while trying to manoeuvre its way off a bad portion of the road.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu approves employment of 774 health fellows

It was further learnt that the content spilled on the road and into a nearby stream, where dry-season farmers were working on their rice fields.

The fuel reportedly came in contact with a water pump in use by the farmers and ignited a fire that spread back to the tanker, leading to an explosion.

The fire, however, extended to the farmlands through the contaminated stream and burnt some farmers and many farmlands.

The injured victim was said to be currently receiving treatment at a health centre in the area.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

