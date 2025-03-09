The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre.

The Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the capital. The teaching hospital was initially a medical centre before being upgraded into a Federal Teaching Hospital.

The Kumo Federal Medical Centre will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the North-east generally.

A statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Sunday said that Governor Inuwa Yahaya requested the federal government to take over the facility.

The statement noted that President Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the Northeastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

According to the statement, the Federal Government also considered the State Government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

Mr Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system.

