An aide of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has died a day after his appointment.
Mr Yusuf announced Ahmad Ishaq’s appointment as special adviser on works on Monday, but the new aide died on Tuesday in Egypt.
The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced the shocking transition in a statement.
Mr Buture said Governor Yusuf described the death of Mr Ishaq as a tragic and an irreparable loss to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community.
He prayed for Allah’s mercy on the deceased and strength for his family to bear the painful loss.
“This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Engr. Ahmad Ishaq Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration’s vision for development. His loss is deeply felt,” the statement stated.
The appointment of Mr Ishaq was announced while he was on treatment in an Egyptian hospital.
The governor on Monday said the appointment signalled his administration’s renewed focus on infrastructure development.
He added that the appointment underscored his commitment to assembling a competent team to drive the state’s development agenda.
