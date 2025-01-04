The Borno government has announced plans to subsidise fuel at N600 per litre to 5,000 farmers in communities hit by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced this on Friday night during the flag-off of the distribution of farm inputs to prospective farmers resettled by his administration in Bama and environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bama was among the areas overrun by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014 but was liberated by the Nigerian military in March 2015.

The governor was on a two-day tour of the local government Area to facilitate the resettlement of people displaced from Bama and environs due to insurgency.

Mr Zulum had earlier visited Abbaram town, a village located in the Eastern part of Kur Mohammed military barracks where his administration plans to construct 1,000 shelters for the returnees.

He also visited Darajamal to assess the destruction caused by Boko Haram insurgents there.

Speaking after the visitation, the governor said that one of the major challenges facing irrigation farmers in the area was the rising cost of petrol.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As a result, I want to announce to the general public that the state government will procure petroleum products and sell to the farmers at a subsidised rate.

“Currently petrol is being sold in Maiduguri at N1,200 per litre but inshaa Allah (God willing), henceforth for irrigation farmers this season a litre of petrol will be sold at N600.

“The Commissioner for Agriculture will work with the Brigade Commander to ensure the delivery of the petroleum products to farmers in Bama town as soon as possible,” Mr Zulum said.

According to him, the planned fuel subsidy was designed to cushion the effects of high cost of farming activities.

He said the vulnerable needed to be supported in an effort to fully reintegrate them into society without any form of discrimination.

The governor also gave 2,000 bags of NPK fertiliser, 1,000 units of water pumps, and 620 units of gasoline pumps to the farmers for free.

The governor also distributed 380 units of solar water pumps, 1,000 units of sprayers, 800 rolls of 2-inch flexible hose, and 1,000 litres of pesticide and seedlings to the farmers.

He said that the incentives would propel Agricultural productivity and prepare the farmers to be employers of labour in the near future.

Earlier, the Shehu of Bama, Umar Elkanemi, thanked the governor for the love and care he has been showing to the people of Bama in particular and the Borno people in general.

He assured the governor that his laudable investments in Bama and the surrounding communities would not be in vain.

Mr Zulum was accompanied by the Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Lawan, and members of the House of Representatives from the area.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

