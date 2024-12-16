Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has appointed Sani Musa Danja, a renowned Kannywood actor, as his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports.
This development was announced by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, in a statement released on Sunday.
As Special Adviser, Danja will be crucial in shaping the state’s youth and sports development initiatives.
Before his appointment, Danja was a loyal supporter of Governor Yusuf and played a crucial role in the campaign of the NNPP candidate in Kano during the 2023 elections.
|
A household name in the entertainment industry, Danja has enjoyed a successful career as a Kannywood and Nollywood actor and singer, with over two decades of experience
He joins an exclusive group of Kannywood celebrities who have received appointments in the current administration.
Notable among them is Ali Nuhu, appointed MD of the Nigerian Film Corporation by President Bola Tinubu in January, Abba Almustapha, appointed MD of the Kano State Censors Board, and Rahama Sadau, who serves on the Technical Committee of the iDICE programme in the office of the vice president.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999