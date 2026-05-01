The Tunji Braithwaite Foundation (TBF) has concluded arrangements for the 10th memorial anniversary of the lawyer, social justice crusader and politician, Tunji Braithwaite, which will hold on Saturday, 2 May 2026 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Among the highlights of the event, which will have President Bola Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour, is the unveiling of a commemorative book on the political icon.

Written by renowned journalist and public relations consultant, Muyiwa Akintunde, the literary work expanded on the social justice and human rights crusade of the well-loved legal practitioner, who practised his profession in dogged pursuit of justice, particularly for the vulnerable.

The book highlights that, for Braithwaite, who died on 28 March 2016 at 82, ‘rights and privileges shouldn’t be the prerogative of only the nouveau riche, but must also be available to the plebeian’.

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The book, which was conceived by the TBF, captures Mr Braithwaite’s devotion to the cause he truly believed in, a cause he launched through his illustrious legal career, standing in defence of the oppressed without counting the cost.

“His relentless fight on the side of what was just and true resonates in this book. Even in the face of the gun, he never buckled. For him, evil would never triumph with the will and determination to do the right things’, said Mr Akintunde, who is the Publisher of Breezy News, an online newspaper that promotes ethical journalism.

The book is to be reviewed by a Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, Anthony Kila, who is a frequent commentator on ARISE News. He provides analysis on politics, economy, and policy, and also discusses leadership, constitutional issues and governance.

The event theme is “Politics with Conscience: Leadership, Responsibility, and the Nigerian Social Contract”.

A former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, will be the Chairman of the event, while Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the Chief Host. Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, will be the Guest of Honour.