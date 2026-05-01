Celebrity barman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has formally taken steps to contest the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat in Imo State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Okechukwu announced his intention after purchasing the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms, a key requirement for aspirants seeking elective office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an Instagram post, the socialite shared the forms during a visit to Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, describing the visit as part of consultations and efforts to secure political support.

“Stopped by to see my patron, the Okanlom of Yoruba land, with my nomination & expression of interest form for blessings. When I say ‘City Boy Movement’, you say ‘Empowering’. The youth…Chukwu Bu Ike M,” he wrote.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Cubana Chief Priest’s visit to Seyi Tinubu comes days after he had announced his ambition at the party’s Imo secretariat, where he formally informed officials of his intention to run for the Rep’s seat.

“Stopped by our great party, APC, state secretariat, to congratulate and encourage our state working committee on their emergence. Above all, I made known to them my humble aspiration to represent my people, the good people of Orsu, Orlu and Oru East Federal Constituency, at the House of Representatives,” he said.

“Na God get power; let the will of God be done. From our party women’s mouths to the mouth of God.”

Politics

His declaration comes days after the APC released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections, outlining costs for nomination and expression of interest forms across various elective positions.

The APC pegged the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants at N70 million and N30 million, respectively.

For the governorship ticket, the party fixed the expression of interest form at N10 million and the nomination form at N40 million.

Senate aspirants are to pay N3 million for the expression of interest form and N17 million for the nomination form. In contrast, those seeking seats in the House of Representatives will pay N1 million and N9 million, respectively.

For the state house of assembly, the expression of interest form is pegged at N1 million, while the nomination form costs N5 million.

City Boy Movement

Cubana Chief Priest has been at the heart of the City Boy Movement in recent times, organising and supporting campaigns across various parts of Nigeria, especially in the South-Eastern area.

The City Boy Movement (CBM) is a grassroots political mobilisation platform formed around President Tinubu’s long-standing political nickname, “City Boy.”

The movement gained prominence during the 2023 presidential campaign, particularly among young supporters in Lagos and other urban centres, and has since evolved into a network of coordinators and influencers promoting the president’s political agenda.

While not an official APC structure, CBM operates as a political advocacy and mobilisation group, leveraging lifestyle branding, social media influence and celebrity endorsements to attract supporters.

However, several Nigerian celebrities and socialites have joined the City Boy Movement; they include Obi Cubana, Yul Edochie, Saheed Balogun, Lege Miami, Zack Orji, Abolore Akande (9ice), Bolanle Ninalowo, Seyi Law (Lawrence Alettile), and Gentle Jack.