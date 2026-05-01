Investors traded a total of 4.842 billion shares valued at N287.756 billion in 332,453 deals on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) this week.

This represents an increase from 3.805 billion shares worth N213.955 billion exchanged in 297,202 deals in the previous week, indicating growth in volume, value and number of transactions.

The market operated for four trading days during the week, following the Federal Government’s declaration of May 1 as a public holiday to mark Workers’ Day.

Analysis of trading showed that the financial services industry led the activity chart with 3.755 billion shares valued at N124.398 billion traded in 146,938 deals.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The sector accounted for 77.56 per cent and 43.23 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The consumer goods Industry followed with 177.009 million shares worth N30.853 billion in 36,609 deals.

The third place was the services industry, with a turnover of 176.809 million shares worth N4.387billion in 15,310 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Wema Bank Plc accounted for 2.026 billion shares worth N60.036 billion in 39,925 deals.

This contributed 41.85 per cent and 20.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 7.33 per cent to close the week at 242,277.81 and N155.994 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Value and NGX Sovereign Bond.

They depreciated by 0.80 per cent, 5.52 per cent, 1.13 per cent, 5.80 per cent, 3.31 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively.

READ ALSO: Access Holdings logs record N743 billion annual profit

Fifty-two equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 46 equities in the previous week.

Fifty-three equities depreciated in price, same as 53 equities in the previous week, while 41 equities remained unchanged, lower than 47 recorded in the previous week.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries, The Initiates, UAC of Nigeria, BUA Cement and CAP topped the gainers’ chart, recording price increases of N6.18, N7.60, N39.50, N83.00 and N26.70 respectively.

Conversely, United Bank for Africa, Royal Exchange, Trans-Nationwide Express, Deap Capital Management and FirstHoldCo led the losers’ chart, shedding N12.25, 34 kobo, N1.50, 71 kobo and N10.35 respectively.

(NAN)