The Museum of Women Artists of Africa (MOWAA) has postponed the public launch of its first exhibition, “Nigeria Imaginary: Homecoming.”

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the museum noted that the postponement was in response to recent unrest.

This newspaper reported that protests erupted during the exhibition’s scheduled opening when armed individuals disrupted the event, reportedly detaining several foreign guests.

The demonstrators noted that the museum “belonged to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.” They stormed the venue with weapons, forcing an abrupt end to what was meant to be a private gathering for investors, artists, and diplomats.

The museum confirmed that the disturbances were linked to tensions between the former and current administrations of Edo State.

The museum added that the delay would allow them to collaborate with local and national authorities to ensure that MOWAA remains a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space for all visitors.

“The MOWAA Institute’s important ongoing programmes in research, art conservation, education and professional training remain fully active whilst doors are closed to the public.”

Resolution

MOWAA further stated that the postponement follows the establishment by President Bola Tinubu of a high-level Presidential committee tasked with creating a comprehensive framework to resolve all related issues through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to constitutional provisions.

The resolution committee will be led by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and comprises representatives from the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, the National Council for Arts and Culture, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Palace of the Oba of Benin, the Edo State Government, as well as international partners, including representatives from the German and French embassies.

The museum emphasised its commitment to harmonising Nigeria’s sovereign cultural interests with international collaborations and diplomatic considerations, ensuring benefits for its primary audiences.

The museum also reaffirmed its mission to inspire and empower the next generation of creatives, artists, and cultural leaders in Benin City, across Nigeria, and throughout West Africa.

“It is a proud to work in alignment with other stakeholders and cultural Institutions across the region, together, galvanise the expansion of Benin City as a centre for cultural and artistic heritage, preserving an important past while catalysing a future that asserts the primacy of African and diasporic cultural production on its own terms.

“MOWAA is positive that the continuation of these dialogues will clarify the institution’s intentions to all, ensuring the Museum can soon welcome audiences to a fully operational, world-class centre which serves its core audiences—local communities, national stakeholders and international visitors—in a transparent, accountable and culturally respectful manner,” said MOWAA.

Respectful engagement

Furthermore, MOWAA Director Phillip Ihenacho emphasised that the organisation is committed to collaborating respectfully and collectively to support the preservation and promotion of Benin City’s rich cultural heritage and its people.

He noted that this commitment involves partnering with local leaders, cultural institutions, and other stakeholders to drive the city’s economic growth and reinforce its status as a regional cultural hub.

Mr Ihenacho also highlighted that MOWAA holds Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, in the highest regard and continues to maintain profound respect for the Benin Throne.

He said, “We believe this moment can pave the way to renewed dialogue, engagement and understanding, so that together we can realise the full potential of what MOWAA can represent for Nigeria and Africa at large.”

Ore Disu, Director of the MOWAA Institute, highlighted that the organisation has proven African narratives can be presented authentically, expressing pride and gratitude for the achievements so far.

She added that MOWAA’s mission has always been to show that world-class conservation, research, and exhibition facilities can be successfully established within Nigeria.

“This is a gift for Black and African people everywhere; for people today and future generations. We have deep respect for the monarch and people of Benin City. Over the last four years, we have sought to build inclusive practices that bring benefit to the city, its schools, universities, and families. We wish to deepen and improve on this, as we work towards welcoming others through our doors”, she said.

Ms Musawa emphasised that cultural institutions form a core part of Nigeria’s national identity.

She stressed that safeguarding them requires a cooperative approach that honours both traditional custodians and contemporary organisational frameworks.