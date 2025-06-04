The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has warned Disc Jockeys (DJs) against performing other people’s music publicly without a license or owner’s authorisation.

The Director-General of NCC, John Asein, gave the warning in an advisory issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the attention of the NCC has been drawn to the practice of some DJs, who publicly perform music without obtaining the requisite copyright licences from rights holders or their approved Collective Management Organisations (CMOs).

He said under sections 9 and 12 of the Copyright Act, 2022, the owner of copyright in a musical work or sound recording had the exclusive right to reproduce, perform or communicate it to the public.

“Engaging in any of these acts without the owner’s authorisation constitutes an infringement under the Act.

“Such infringement may constitute a civil wrong or a criminal offence under section 44 (7), punishable upon conviction by a fine of not less than N1 million or imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or both.

“The public performance of music by a DJ, whether at hotels, event centres, clubs, gardens, or recreational facilities, constitutes both a public performance and a communication to the public of the musical work and sound recording, as provided for under the Act,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He advised them to obtain appropriate licences and pay royalties to the approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO) prior to engaging in such performances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the approved CMO for musical works and sound recordings in Nigeria is the Musical Copyright Society, Nigeria (MCSN).

“The Commission is aware that the Disc Jockey’s Association of Nigeria (DJAN), as the umbrella body representing DJs in Nigeria, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with MCSN.

“Under the arrangement, DJAN is authorised to work with MCSN to facilitate the payment of royalties by DJs nationwide, based on the tariff that DJAN had negotiated with MCSN,” he explained.

The D-G, however, stressed that the commission would not hesitate to investigate, arrest, and prosecute any DJ found to be in contravention of the law.

He added that, henceforth, the commission would work with other relevant authorities to support DJAN’s initiative and ensure that DJs carry out their trade in compliance with the Copyright Act.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

