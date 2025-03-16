I want fame, I will fortune but no flashing lights,

No crowded streets or endless nights

Where strangers pry and whispers sting

I want the peace that’s fit for a king.

I crave life’s simple, quiet charms

A walk at dusk, warm hearts, calm arms.

Yet I long for splendour, gilded and grand The velvet touch of power in hand.

I yearn for wealth that silences fear,

No sleepless nights with futures unclear.

I dream of sands where turquoise tides sigh,

Lounging with a Mai Tai beneath endless sky.

I seek the gaze of beauty’s glow,

The kind that sets the world aglow.

But too, I crave the minds of men

With wisdom deep and hearts unbent.

I wear my honour like a crest,

A quiet fire within my chest.

I toil to chisel strength from clay

Ripped biceps, six-pack, sculpted display.

Yet life — ah, life — twists all the while,

Its fickle hand both harsh and guile.

For every wish fulfilled with pride,

Another longing stirs inside.

Were life too perfect, pristine, and plain,

We’d drown in comfort, numb to pain.

For struggle’s weight gives triumph wings

And chaos paints the song life sings.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

So here I stand, with wants in tow

Yet grateful still for ebb and flow.

For it’s the chase — the climb, the fall

That makes this fleeting life worth all.

Osmund Agbo is a US-based medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

