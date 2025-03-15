A university don, Ibrahim Sani Kaita has described the launching of animal rearing programme by the government of Katsina state as a bold move to stimulate economic growth and development.

It would be recalled that recently Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State launched an innovative project – the distribution of goats to less privileged members of the community.

In a statement, Mr Kaita who is the administrative secretary at the Institute of Education Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria explained that this initiative aims to empower the most vulnerable segments of society, promoting self-sufficiency and financial stability.

Mr Kaita, a renowned development expert and University Administrator hailed the project as a game-changer, capable of lifting the state out of abject poverty. “This programme will not only create employment opportunities for women and youth but also help eradicate social vices that have plagued our communities for far too long,” he remarked.

Animal rearing has long been recognised as a vital component of economic growth and development. In India, for instance, the livestock sector has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2014-15 to 2020-21, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP ¹. Similarly, in Katsina State, the distribution of goats is expected to have a ripple effect, stimulating economic activity and improving the overall well-being of the population.

The importance of animal rearing cannot be overstated. It provides a source of income, employment, and food security, particularly for rural communities.

In addition, Mr Kaita noted that animal rearing promotes biodiversity, helps maintain ecosystem services, and supports sustainable agriculture practices.

However, he advised that as the state embarks on this ambitious project, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges associated with animal rearing, including diseases, feed and fodder scarcity, and inadequate policy support. He suggested that government must ensure that careful planning, effective implementation, and stakeholder engagement be strictly adhered to for the success of the project.

According to him the benefits of animal rearing can be harnessed to drive economic growth and development.

Mr Kaita pointed out that there has been a ready made market at the global market especially in Africa and the middle east.

He commended the initiative saying that the distribution of goats to less privileged members of Katsina State is a visionary step towards promoting economic growth and development.

“As the state embraces animal rearing, it is poised to unlock the potential of this vital sector, improving the lives of its citizens and securing a brighter future for generations to come,” he concluded.

