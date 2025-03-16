Nigeria’s internal and external intelligence agencies are probing how Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, secured access to the recent Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York without being nominated by her country to attend, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

A high-ranking administration official and two top security officials involved in the inquiry said the State Security Service (SSS), in collaboration with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), are working to determine how Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan attended the international meeting without approval, who facilitated her trip and accreditation, and whether her participation was orchestrated by interest groups to embarrass Nigeria, its government and its people.

The officials asked not to be named because they were not yet authorised to discuss the matter with the media.

Did Akpoti-Uduagan breached the official procedure?

The IPU, a global parliamentary organisation, has strict rules governing representations and operations. Participation at the global gathering of lawmakers is restricted to official delegates from member parliaments, according to IPU rules.

Delegates are typically nominated by their country and their details officially submitted to the IPU Secretariat before the meeting. Delegates will thereafter receive accreditation based on their parliamentary status and are then issued access credentials.

For Nigeria, which operates a bicameral legislature, the delegation specifically consists of selected senators, House of Representatives members, and parliamentary officials. Only accredited delegates can occupy official seats and speak on behalf of their respective countries. In rare instances, individuals may attend as observers, but such attendance requires explicit approval from both the IPU and the attendees’ home countries’ delegation.

Nigeria believes Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan did not follow the required protocols before gaining access to the IPU meeting on 11 March, where she addressed her suspension from the Nigerian Senate, alleging that it was politically motivated to silence her for speaking out against misconduct in the legislative chamber.

At the meeting, she also raised allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In response, IPU President ,Tulia Ackson, said the parliamentary body would investigate the matter, but would also allow the Nigerian Senate to present its side of the story.

However, a Nigerian delegate to the IPU meeting, Kafilat Ogbara, countered Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims when she (Ogbara) addressed journalists at the UN secretariat, a day after the former ’s attendance at the IPU meeting.

Mrs Ogbara, who chairs the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, read a letter from Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, stating that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was due to violations of Senate Standing Rules during plenary sessions, rather than retaliation for her allegations against Mr Akpabio.

Questioning Apoti-Uduagan’s attendance

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s presence at the IPU meeting without official authorisation from her home country is raising concerns among political actors and security agencies.

Some analysts have questioned how she secured invitation for such an international engagement without the necessary nomination and approval by Nigeria.

During last Thursday’s plenary, Mr Bamidele questioned the legitimacy of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s presence at the IPU meeting on the grounds that she was not part of Nigeria’s official delegation.

He emphasised that the IPU, like other international parliamentary organisations, operates based on established rules and protocols which suggested that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan should not have been allowed into the meeting.

“Outside of Nigeria, or outside of this Senate, when it comes to our inter-parliamentary engagements, every one of those organisations, from Inter-Parliamentary Union, to Commonwealth Parliament, to African Union Parliament, to ECOWAS Parliament, everyone is run on the basis of rules and regulations, drawn from the protocols establishing those organisations.

“And that’s why the Inter-Parliamentary Union president, two days ago, after listening to our colleague, Distinguished Senator Natasha, had to also go by their rule. One, that the issue that she raised was outside of the agenda of the meeting. Number two, having heard her, it would also be important to listen to the other side because they are all guided by rules.

“And also, let me emphasise that section 1 (1)

of the law establishing the Inter-Parliamentary Union itself makes it clear that membership of IPU shall be on the basis of national parliamentary organisation. In other words, there are no individual members. It is the parliament of sovereign nations that are members of IPU, and those who attend those meetings on behalf of their parliaments are designated delegates.

“So, if for any reason one of our colleagues, who was not even supposed to be there, if she were to have gone by the rule of this Senate and the decision of this Senate, found her way to the place, sat on the seat meant for Nigeria, and spoke for herself rather than for Nigeria, you know, that’s another issue altogether,” he said.

Similarly, Jimoh Ibrahim, chair of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Activities, in a statement on Friday, said Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had no official authorisation to represent Nigeria at the IPU meeting and that her attendance was not approved by the Nigerian Senate or its Inter-Parliamentary Committee.

Key focus of the inquiry by SSS and NIA

The SSS-NIA collaborative investigation is believed to have been triggered by complaints by the Nigerian senate.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the intelligence agencies are interested in identifying whether Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan obtained unauthorised credentials or if external facilitators aided her participation at the meeting.

The officials also said the investigation would review whether her participation at the meeting breached any IPU regulations or the Nigerian National Assembly protocols.

The inquiry will also determine if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statements at the event misrepresented Nigeria’s official stance and whether individuals or organisations helped her secure attendance without the government’s knowledge or approval.

It is unclear how the security agencies will proceed with their findings upon the conclusion of their investigation.

