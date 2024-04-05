The King Kosoko Memorial Museum, located in Ereko, Lagos Island, has been commissioned.

The Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, commissioned the museum on Thursday afternoon.

The museum houses over 200 relics from King Kosoko, who ruled Lagos from 1845 to 1851.

Oba Kosoko died on 15 April 1872 and was buried on 25 April 1872. He reigned as Oba of Lagos and later became the Oloja of Lagos after returning from Epe.

The ancient palace of the late king was upgraded to a museum by the Kosoko family in April 2022, about five years after its rehabilitation.

It was built in 1862 for the late Lagos monarch as part of the treaty to return him to Lagos, where he was exiled and made an Oloja.

Speaking at the grand launch on Thursday in Lagos, the minister pledged President Bola Tinubu’s support for cultural tourism’s transformative power to spur economic growth.

The Olori Ebi, Kosoko (head of the Kosoko family) Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, known as the Oloja of Lagos-elect, hosted the event, attracting a diverse cultural enthusiast audience.

The grand opening of the King Kosoko Memorial Museum was graced by top government officials, royal fathers, captains of industry, members of the press, and distinguished guests, underscoring the importance and support for the preservation and celebration of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Remarks

Before the minister’s speech, the Oloja took the minister and her entourage on a detailed and intriguing tour of the rich collection of artefacts ranging from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to the colonial history of Lagos.

In her speech, the minister noted that The King Kosoko Memorial Museum preserves and showcases our forebears’ legacies, echoing stories of resilience, creativity, and cultural diversity that shape our identity.

She said: “In a rapidly evolving world, we must hold onto our roots, preserving the stories, traditions, and values that make us who we are. The King Kosoko Memorial Museum is a testament to our commitment to preserving our rich cultural heritage for future generations.”

“We cannot hide our heritage, we cannot hide our identity, we cannot hide our culture. We should promote our culture online through digital media and traditional media. I am going to see the president next week. I am sure he has been here. I will share with him what I experienced and let him know. I hope he insists on the preservation and the needs; I know he will support, and I can assure you that. Together, let us embark on this journey.”

She added that museums, beyond artefacts, serve as beacons of enlightenment, fostering understanding and appreciation of our past while guiding our future steps.

The minister added that in a world of globalisation and technological advancement, institutions like this museum project authenticity, reminding us of our country’s beauty and complexity.

Renewed Hope Agenda

With a vision to contribute to the knowledge economy, she also noted that the museum is part of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”, promising a bright future for cultural tourism in Nigeria.

Ms Ade-John affirmed the government’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of cultural institutions to bolster the national tourism agenda.

She maintained that collaborating with the museum will present more opportunities to promote cultural tourism, drive economic growth, and foster social cohesion.

“Through an alliance with the Federal Ministry of Tourism, the King Kosoko Memorial Museum can realise its potential as a driver of sustainable tourism development,” said the minister.

The minister outlined three key areas of collaboration between the King Kosoko Memorial Museum and the Federal Ministry of Tourism.

She stressed that these encompass developing innovative strategies to showcase the museum’s rich heritage to domestic and international tourists through press coverages, curated tours, festivals, and targeted promotional campaigns.

Additionally, providing training programmes and workshops to enhance museum staff’s professionalism and skills as custodians of Nigeria’s heritage was emphasised.

Lastly, the minister said facilitating cultural exchange programs with international partners to promote Nigerian culture globally will attract visitors, noting that such initiatives would attract visitors and serve as platforms for dialogue and mutual enrichment.

Plans

In his speech, the museum’s chief curator, Mr Oloja-Kosoko, shared insights into the museum’s plans.

He said the last time they experienced a visit as such was decades ago.

The Oloja stated, “We spent 17 months assembling the museum. We want to do our little so that the government can support us.

“The next thing is to begin the upgrading, which will be sectional to enable researchers to make their findings.

We need finance, but we will see what we can do and what can come from this. We currently have private consultants, and we will keep their names private.

“Kosoko died on April 15, and every year, we have this gathering to remember him. This year, we will celebrate what we call the Alliance. That is the collaboration between the Fulanis and Kosoko. We will also celebrate the return of Kosoko to Lagos,” he said.

He expressed the Kosoko dynasty’s aspiration to serve as a model rather than compete with other entities in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

