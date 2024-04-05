A Nigerian gospel singer, John Kola-Idowu, has urged Nigerians to adopt the lyrics of the Yoruba version of Songs of Psalms as prayer points to end kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other insecurity challenges in the country.

Mr Kola-Idowu also recommended the local version of the Songs of Psalms as a prayer point to guide the Nigerian government on the right path and resolve the country’s economic challenges.

The gospel singer made the recommendations in a statement issued on Thursday to announce the dedication of his song to the global Christian community.

The evangelist announced plans to hold a concert in Nigeria to launch the Yoruba version of Songs of Psalm instead of the initial plan to host it in the United States of America.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the gospel singer planned to launch the local version of the worship song in the US, but he has now changed the location to Nigeria.

He did not give a reason for the change of venue but said the concert to launch the worship song will be held in Freud’s palace, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Mr Kola-Idowu noted that other prominent Nigerian gospel singers, such as Adeyinka Alaseyori, evangelist Bola Are, Mike Abdul, and Woli Agba, will also perform at the concert.

“I urge Nigerians to use the Psalm dedication to pray against the insecurity and for the recovery of our economy. Let us harness the power of prayer for spiritual upliftment and the tangible transformation of our nation’s circumstances.

“Thank you for joining us in this solemn dedication and prayer for Nigeria. Together, let us trust in the power of prayer to bring about transformation and renewal in our beloved nation,” he urged Nigerians.

The gospel singer said the country’s high insecurity rate and economic challenges prompted him to compose the local version of the Songs of Psalms.

“We need to be reminded of the power of prayer and the importance of lifting our nation, Nigeria, in times of need. Amid challenges and uncertainties, we turn to the timeless wisdom and spiritual guidance within the Psalms to intercede for our beloved country.

“This is part of what informed this album for the body of Christ for the spiritual growth of individuals and as a Nation.”

Prayers

Mr Kola-Idowu urged Nigerians to pray for the country whenever they chanted the local version of the Song of Psalms.

“Nigeria, like many nations, faces many social, economic, and political challenges. Yet, in the face of adversity, we are called to unite in prayer, seeking divine intervention and guidance for the betterment of our land and its people.

“The Psalms themselves are filled with prayers for guidance, protection, and deliverance, echoing the cries of the faithful throughout history. As we dedicate these sacred songs to the Christian community, let us pray to Nigeria, fervently seeking God’s mercy, healing, and peace upon our nation.

“Let us pray for unity among our people, regardless of tribe, religion, or background. Let us pray for our leaders that they may govern with wisdom, justice, and integrity.

“Let us pray for the vulnerable and marginalised so they may find comfort and support in their time of need. Above all, let us pray for a renewed spirit of love, compassion, and reconciliation to permeate every corner of our nation, fostering understanding and harmony among all its inhabitants.

“As we lift our voices in prayer, may we be reminded of the words of Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” May Nigeria be abundantly blessed as we commit ourselves to fervent prayer and faithful action to serve our country and its people.”

