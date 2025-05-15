The Dare Adeboye Foundation has awarded scholarships to 300 students from Ogun and Osun states during the 2025 edition of its annual scholarship scheme award ceremony.

The foundation was established in honour of the Damilare, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who died in 2021 at 42.

It is dedicated to promoting education among students from underprivileged backgrounds. Through academic initiatives, it aims to support and empower young Nigerians.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the organisers revealed that the scholarship scheme was implemented in collaboration with the Ogun and Osun state governments.

According to the statement, four screening examination centres were established in Ogun State and two in Osun State.

The scheme received over 1,827 applications from both states.

Three hundred seventy students sat for the screening examination in Ogun, while 356 students participated in Osun.

Following a rigorous selection process, 300 top-performing students were awarded scholarships based on their academic excellence.

The scholarship recipients include students from African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta Grammar School, Remo Secondary School, Iganmode Grammar School, Asero High School, Comprehensive High School, Baptist Girls College, Community High School, and Magboro.

Other beneficiary schools include Akinorun Grammar School, Ikirun Anglican High School, Ansarul-Islam Grammar School, Ifon-Osun, Edunabon, Apostolic Grammar School, Ilesa, and Aromolaran Grammar School, Ilesa.

The award ceremony at the Dare Adeboye Innovation Hub in Redemption City brought together beneficiaries, parents, educators, and key stakeholders.

WAEC

Furthermore, the foundation awarded N50,000 each to three senior secondary school students in selected schools to ease the financial burden of paying for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the foundation, the N50,000 support was intended to help the students further their education and motivate them in their academic pursuits.

Leke Adeboye, chairman of the board of trustees, stressed the importance of education as a powerful tool for societal transformation.

“Education is the key to unlocking potential and creating future leaders.

“Through this initiative, we are not just awarding scholarships; we are investing in the future of Nigeria”, he noted.

