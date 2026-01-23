Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Westerfield College for its achievements as the first wholly African-owned school to establish a campus in the United Kingdom.

The school’s management shared the statement with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The governor made the remarks during a courtesy visit by the Chief Executive Officer of Westerfield College at Marina House on Thursday, Michael Dosunmu, and his management team.

The visit was part of activities marking the school’s one-year anniversary and its participation in the International Education Fair (IEF) and the School Leaders and Teachers Conference (SLTC 2026).

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the educational accomplishments of Nigerian youths globally and said Westerfield College’s expansion into the UK opens new avenues to showcase Nigeria and Lagos on the world stage.

He described the school’s initiative as a “remarkable achievement” that enhances the country’s international education profile.

According to the governor, education is a core pillar of the state’s THEMES+ agenda and remains central to the government’s development priorities.

He reiterated the administration’s position that no child in Lagos State should be left out of school.

As part of efforts to improve education infrastructure, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that 36 new schools will be commissioned in Tolu, Ajegunle, in the coming months to expand access to quality classrooms.

He also noted progress in tertiary education, stating that Lagos State has expanded from one state-owned university to three, alongside the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Tertiary Education to strengthen oversight of higher institutions.

While acknowledging that more work remains, he said the government is focused on putting structures in place to support future generations.

Westerfield College, a leading Sixth Form institution with campuses in Nigeria and the UK, also used the visit to spotlight its UK Summer Camp Programme.

The camp, running in three cohorts from 20 July to 1 August, 3 to 15 August, and 17-29 August, in Worcester, offers students exposure to British culture, specialist academic tracks, including STEM, Pre-Medicine, Business and Law, Computing and Coding, and Arts and Humanities, sports, leadership development, cultural exchange, tours, and networking opportunities.

Mr Dosunmu said the programme is designed to build students’ confidence, global awareness, and leadership skills while introducing families to the British education system.

He emphasised that Westerfield College UK, launched in 2025, combines British academic standards with a student-centered approach, offering Cambridge A Levels, University Foundation Programmes, Pre-Medicine tracks, and enrichment programs that support strong university progression outcomes.

Westerfield College became the first wholly African-owned school to establish a campus in the United Kingdom, offering programmes that blend British standards with a Nigerian perspective.

Its UK Summer Camp Programme provides students with exposure to British culture, academic tracks, sports, leadership development, and networking.

The Lagos State Government has also emphasised education access and global partnerships, underscoring the significance of such international initiatives.