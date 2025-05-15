The abductors of Nelson Adepoyigi, the All Progressives Congress ward chairman in Ose Local Government Area, have seized two individuals who reportedly took N5 million and food items to them as ransom in a bid to secure his release.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adepoyigi was abducted on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo road.
He was reportedly beaten and dragged away by his abductors.
The kidnappers had earlier reduced their initial demand from N100 million to N5 million alongside food supplies.
With the ransom bearers now in captivity, the kidnappers are making a fresh demand of N30 million to secure the release of all three captives.
Residents of the community said the latest incident has thrown the family and political associates of the abducted party chieftain into fresh panic.
A resident, who asked not to be named, said, “Those who took the ransom to them, as agreed during negotiations, were held by the same kidnappers.
”They have now turned around to demand a fresh N30 million before they can release all three of them.”
The Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Kolapo Oja, had earlier confirmed the negotiated agreement of N5 million and food items.
However, he expressed concern at the turn of events and appealed for calm while security agencies made efforts to secure their release.
As the situation grows more tense, family members, political leaders, and the local government authorities are apprehensive over the development.
The expectation is for the safe return and the release of all the captives.
The police had said they were working with other security agencies to secure the politician’s release.
However, as of the time this report was filed, the police had yet to react to the new development.
