The House of Representatives Committee on University Education has urged the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Hakeem Fawehinmi, a professor, to probe the alleged accommodation racketeering in the university.

The chairperson of the committee, Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa), who gave the advice at an oversight visit in Abuja, said the committee had received several petitions on the allegations.

Mr Fulata called on the management to probe shady practices in the University.

“We have received several petitions regarding accommodation racketeering. Some middlemen will get it and lease it to others at an exorbitant price, sometimes exceeding 500 per cent.

“This is very wrong and it poses serious challenges to so many people, particularly females who may be exposed to many problems,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the VC and the entire management of the university to ensure harmony between the management and various staff unions, as well as students.

Mr Fulata warned the VC about past leadership issues that led to the appointments four vice chancellors in quick succession in three years, urging caution.

In the same vein, the committee urged the vice chancellor and management team of the newly established Federal University of Technology Abuja to adhere to federal character principles in employment and admission.

Mr Fulata also noted that the committee had an interface with the vice chancellor and management team of Federal University of Technology, Minna and Federal University of Education, Kontongora, Niger State, over the management of the school in recent times.

In a related development, the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Bashir Garba, has apologised for being absent during the committee’s oversight visit in the past three years.

Mr Garba, a professor, who tendered the apology when he appeared before the committee, said he ran a transparent system and had nothing to hide from the general public or the committee.

He promised to work with the committee and relevant stakeholders in order to take the institution to the desired height.

