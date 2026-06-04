The Council of Legal Education has released an updated list of universities accredited to admit Law students.
The council listed 117 universities with approved Law programmes in a public notice shared via its Facebook page early Thursday, warning prospective law students against enrolling in unaccredited law degree awarding institutions.
In the public notice signed by Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, the council warned graduates from such institutions without law programme approval wil not be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.
In Nigeria, Law graduates must attend the Nigerian Law School to be called to the Bar to be qualified to practice law.
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“Students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School,” read the statement
It also warned that universities that admit students into law programmes without its approval violate regulations that govern legal education in Nigeria. It further declared that such institutions risk sanctions “in accordance with extant regulations and policy.”
According to the notice, the council publishes an updated list of universities approved to admit students into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria.
The council said the publication would guide prospective students, parents, guardians, and others seeking admission into law programmes.
The council
The Council of Legal Education regulates legal education in Nigeria and supervises the Nigerian Law School. The body accredits universities to run law programmes and ensures compliance with standards for legal training.
The council was established under the Legal Education (Consolidation) Act. It oversees practical legal training for law graduates before their call to the Nigerian Bar.
Find list of 117 approved universities below:
1. Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State
2. Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State
3. Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State
4. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
5. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State
6. Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta
7. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State
9. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State
10. Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State
11. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State
12. Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State
13. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State
14. American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State
15. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State
16. Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State
17. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (Calabar), Cross River State
18. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State
19. Azman University, Kano, Kano State
20. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State
21. Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State
22. Bayero University, Kano, Kano State
23. Baze University, Abuja (Moratorium on admission for three years, 2023/2024 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council)
24. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State
25. Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State
26. Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State
27. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State
28. Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
29. Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State
30. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State
31. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State
32. Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
33. Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State
34. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State
35. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State
36. Edo University, Iyamho (Uzairue), Edo State
37. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
38. El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State
39. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
40. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State
41. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
42. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
43. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State
44. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
45. Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State
46. Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State
47. Gombe State University, Gombe State
48. Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State
49. Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State
50. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State
51. Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State
52. Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State
53. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
54. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State
55. Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State
56. Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State
57. Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State
58. Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admission for five years, 2023/2024–2027/2028)
59. Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State
60. Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State
61. Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State
62. Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja, FCT
63. Maryam Abacha American University, Kano, Kano State
64. McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State
65. Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State
66. Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State
67. Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
68. Newgate University, Minna, Niger State
69. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State
70. Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia State
71. Nile University, Abuja
72. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State
73. North-Eastern University, Gombe State
74. Northwest University, Kano (Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Kano State
75. Northwest University, Kalambaina, Wamakko, Sokoto State
76. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State
77. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
78. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State
79. Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State
80. Peter University, Achina/Onneh, Anambra State
81. Philomath University, Abuja, FCT
82. Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State
83. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admission for two years, 2024/2025–2025/2026)
84. Prime University, Kuje, FCT Abuja
85. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State
86. Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State
87. Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State
88. Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State
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89. Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State (formerly Benue State University)
90. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
91. Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State
92. Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State
93. Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State
94. Skyline University, Kano, Kano State
95. Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State
96. Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State
97. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State
98. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State
99. University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT
100. University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State
101. University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State
102. University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State
103. University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State
104. University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State
105. University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State
106. University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State
107. University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State
108. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State
109. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State
110. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
111. University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
112. University on the Niger, Umumya, Anambra State
113. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Sokoto State
114. Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja
115. Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State
116. Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State
117. Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State