The Council of Legal Education has released an updated list of universities accredited to admit Law students.

The council listed 117 universities with approved Law programmes in a public notice shared via its Facebook page early Thursday, warning prospective law students against enrolling in unaccredited law degree awarding institutions.

In the public notice signed by Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, the council warned graduates from such institutions without law programme approval wil not be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

In Nigeria, Law graduates must attend the Nigerian Law School to be called to the Bar to be qualified to practice law.

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“Students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School,” read the statement

It also warned that universities that admit students into law programmes without its approval violate regulations that govern legal education in Nigeria. It further declared that such institutions risk sanctions “in accordance with extant regulations and policy.”

According to the notice, the council publishes an updated list of universities approved to admit students into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria.

The council said the publication would guide prospective students, parents, guardians, and others seeking admission into law programmes.

The council

The Council of Legal Education regulates legal education in Nigeria and supervises the Nigerian Law School. The body accredits universities to run law programmes and ensures compliance with standards for legal training.

The council was established under the Legal Education (Consolidation) Act. It oversees practical legal training for law graduates before their call to the Nigerian Bar.

Find list of 117 approved universities below:

1. Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State

2. Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State

3. Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State

4. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

5. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State

6. Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta

7. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State

9. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State

10. Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State

11. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State

12. Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

13. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State

14. American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State

15. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State

16. Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State

17. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (Calabar), Cross River State

18. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State

19. Azman University, Kano, Kano State

20. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State

21. Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State

22. Bayero University, Kano, Kano State

23. Baze University, Abuja (Moratorium on admission for three years, 2023/2024 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council)

24. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State

25. Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State

26. Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State

27. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State

28. Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State

29. Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State

30. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State

31. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State

32. Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State

33. Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State

34. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

35. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State

36. Edo University, Iyamho (Uzairue), Edo State

37. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

38. El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State

39. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State

40. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State

41. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State

42. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State

43. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State

44. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State

45. Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State

46. Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State

47. Gombe State University, Gombe State

48. Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State

49. Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State

50. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State

51. Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State

52. Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State

53. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State

54. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State

55. Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State

56. Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State

57. Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State

58. Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admission for five years, 2023/2024–2027/2028)

59. Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State

60. Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State

61. Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State

62. Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja, FCT

63. Maryam Abacha American University, Kano, Kano State

64. McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State

65. Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State

66. Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State

67. Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State

68. Newgate University, Minna, Niger State

69. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State

70. Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia State

71. Nile University, Abuja

72. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State

73. North-Eastern University, Gombe State

74. Northwest University, Kano (Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Kano State

75. Northwest University, Kalambaina, Wamakko, Sokoto State

76. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State

77. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

78. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State

79. Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State

80. Peter University, Achina/Onneh, Anambra State

81. Philomath University, Abuja, FCT

82. Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State

83. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admission for two years, 2024/2025–2025/2026)

84. Prime University, Kuje, FCT Abuja

85. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State

86. Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State

87. Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State

88. Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State

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89. Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State (formerly Benue State University)

90. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

91. Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State

92. Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State

93. Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State

94. Skyline University, Kano, Kano State

95. Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State

96. Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State

97. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State

98. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State

99. University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT

100. University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State

101. University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State

102. University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State

103. University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State

104. University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State

105. University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State

106. University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State

107. University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State

108. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State

109. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State

110. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

111. University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

112. University on the Niger, Umumya, Anambra State

113. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Sokoto State

114. Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja

115. Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State

116. Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State

117. Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State