Preparations have gathered momentum for the 29th edition of the Nigeria Cup, Nigeria’s longest-running Independence Celebration Golf Championship.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, this year’s event will celebrate the tournament’s rich heritage while raising standards in competition and organisation.

The championship is scheduled to hold at Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, from 19 to 27 September.

Organised by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) in collaboration with Ikoyi Club 1938, the 2026 edition aims to build on nearly three decades of tradition while introducing improvements in tournament organisation, participant experience and stakeholder engagement.

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Chairman of the Organising Committee, Olorogun Oyibo, described the forthcoming championship as a significant milestone in the competition’s history.

“The Nigeria Cup 2026 is Born of Legacy and Built for Greatness. We are not simply organising another Championship, we are building upon a legacy that has inspired generations of golfers. Our responsibility is to deliver a Championship that honours our history while setting new standards of excellence in competition, organisation and hospitality. We want every participant, every partner and every guest to leave believing they have experienced the finest celebration of golf and fellowship in Nigeria.”

Mr Oyibo said the organising committee is coordinating activities across competition management, hospitality, sponsorship, media, branding, logistics and participant services to ensure a seamless championship.

He also called on corporate organisations, institutions and individuals to support the tournament, describing sponsorship as an opportunity to contribute to one of Nigeria’s enduring sporting events.

“Our partners are investing in far more than a golf Championship. They are aligning their brands with a legacy that celebrates excellence, leadership and national pride. Together, we have the opportunity to create an experience that will endure long after the final putt is made while strengthening one of Nigeria’s most enduring sporting traditions,” he said.

The organising committee chairman also acknowledged the contributions of sponsors and stakeholders who have supported the championship since its inception.

“We remain deeply grateful to every sponsor, member and supporter whose commitment has preserved this Championship through twenty-nine editions. As we prepare for another historic celebration, we invite new partners to become part of a legacy that continues to unite generations through sport, friendship and shared purpose.”

Beyond the competition itself, organisers said the 2026 edition will feature a Championship Watch Party and a Sunday evening Legacy Gala as part of efforts to enhance the overall experience for participants, sponsors and guests.

Held annually to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence celebrations, the Nigeria Cup has grown into one of the country’s most established amateur golf tournaments, attracting golfers from across Nigeria and beyond while promoting friendship, competition and the development of the sport.