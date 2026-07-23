An Enugu Air aircraft veered off the runway after landing at Benin airport on Thursday afternoon.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that all passengers and crew safely disembarked and that there were no injuries or casualties.

“The aircraft has been secured and relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures,” the statement said.

“An assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is currently underway.”

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The airline said the incident would affect its operations, requiring adjustments to some flight schedules. “Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with necessary assistance,” the statement added.

“The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority.”

Video clips of the incident reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES showed passengers calmly disembarking from the aircraft after it stopped in what appeared to be a muddy section of the airport.

The footage showed passengers leaving the aircraft in an orderly manner while airport personnel and emergency responders were seen around the scene.

Enugu Air, owned by the Enugu State Government, commenced commercial operations in July 2025 with a fleet of three Embraer aircraft.

The airline became Nigeria’s second state-owned commercial airline after the launch of Ibom Air by the Akwa Ibom State Government in 2019.

Since its launch, the Enugu State Government has projected the airline as a strategic investment aimed at improving connectivity, stimulating tourism and supporting economic growth in the state.