PREMIUM TIMES’ business and economy editor, Oladeinde Olawoyin, has been selected for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) programme in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Olawoyin was selected alongside a cohort of leading energy editors/correspondents from across the world.

The agency said the programme will explore key areas of the IAEA’s work in light of growing global interest in nuclear power.

It will also cover nuclear science and technology in sectors such as food, power, environment, industry, agriculture, finance, and others.

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The programme brings together leading and esteemed journalists worldwide and will include field visits, travel, press conferences, discussions with IAEA experts, and social events.

Profile

Mr Olawoyin is a multi-award-winning journalist with extensive experience covering the oil and gas industry, business, capital markets, finance, agriculture, power, maritime, economic development, and public policy.

Last October, he was a fellow in the International Visitors’ Leadership Program (IVLP) for professional leaders in Trade, Finance, and Development, alongside 21 other participants. The US Government supported the programme.

In October 2022, Mr Olawoyin was named Business Reporter of the Year at the West African Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) in Accra, Ghana. In the same year, he was also a finalist at both the DAME and PwC Awards held in Lagos.

In 2020, he was selected as a finalist among journalists from across Africa at the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism in South Africa.

He was among the 12 journalists worldwide shortlisted for the Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award in 2019. That same year, he won the Capital Market Reporter of the Year category at the PwC Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism. He was also among the three winners of the African Media Development Foundation (AMDF) Awards held in Kaduna.

His other recognitions include the 2018 Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting, a 2018 fellowship of the Natural Resource Governance Institute, a 2019 fellowship of the African Science Literacy Network, the 2020 Climate Tracker Journalism Fellowship, and the 2021 International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) Fellowship, among others.

In December 2018, he was named a ‘Global Goalkeeper’ by the Gates Foundation alongside other young African journalists, in recognition of his reporting on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier in 2017, Mr Olawoyin was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa, the 2018 West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) in Ghana and the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Awards in Lagos.

He has attended courses on business, finance, economics, agriculture, energy, and capital market reporting in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, the UK, the US, and other parts of the world.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, graduating with a First Class and as the best student in the department. He also holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

As the business editor at PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Olawoyin has led several editorial and investigative projects, supervised teams of reporters and mentored numerous journalists within and outside the organisation.

He has also led the PREMIUM TIMES’ editorial team in producing the newspaper’s annual banking report, a special publication that provides insights into the state of the Nigerian banking sector for analysts, investors, and market observers.

He has written for and had his work published in national and international media outlets, including Finance Uncovered, a London-based media organisation focused on finance, and The New York Times.