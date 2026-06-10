The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially revealed Rev360, a new digital tax administration platform to ease tax filing and compliance.

The central tax agency launched the platform on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to boost voluntary tax compliance and provide seamless access to tax services.

It will speed up the transition of the country’s tax structure from a manual to a digitised system, with the platform offering an integrated taxpayer-centric Tax Administration 3.0, the NRS noted.

The move is a step further in Nigeria’s effort to modernise its tax system, following the government’s adoption of new tax laws in January that aim to ramp up revenue, enhance collection efficiency, and align the tax system with global best practices.

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Zacch Adedeji, the chair of the NRS, described Rev360 as a transformative platform that supports the agency’s transition to Tax Administration 3.0, adding that it is expected to enhance service delivery, improve compliance management, increase transparency, and simplify interactions between taxpayers and the tax authority.

“Rev360 represents a significant step towards building a more modern, efficient, and responsive tax administration system that aligns with global best practices and the evolving needs of taxpayers and businesses,” Mr Adedeji said.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele, who was represented by Mohammed Dabjuma, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, extolled NRS’ transformation and the platform’s potential to ease revenue generation and compliance.

The minister said Rev360 is critical to improving business activities, boosting investor confidence and advancing the government’s economic reform agenda.

He noted that efficient, tech-enabled tax administration systems have become the backbone of modern economies, helping to create transparent, predictable and business-friendly environments that support sustainable economic growth and national development.

According to the NRS’s executive director of technology, Ini Akpan, Rev360 provides the digital infrastructure required for the agency to deliver its mandate at scale efficiently.

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Mr Akpan stated that simplifying and improving the convenience of tax payments will encourage greater voluntary compliance among taxpayers.

“The technology platform makes it easier for taxpayers to pay their taxes. It is faster, more seamless, and ultimately supports higher levels of voluntary compliance,” Mr Akpan said.

Rev360

Rev360 is developed to streamline interactions between taxpayers and the NRS.

The platform offers a range of features, including simplified taxpayer registration, tax filing and payment processes, and objection and appeal management, making compliance more efficient, convenient, and transparent, NRS stated.

The tax body said filing tax returns or making payments is now seamless, adding that the system is designed to provide a user-friendly experience at every stage.

Since its introduction in April, about 600,000 taxpayers have been onboarded to the platform, NRS stated.