Environmental activist and director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Nnimmo Bassey, has called on the government and people of Edo State to protect its forests, halt environmental degradation and accelerate investments in renewable energy.

This, he said, will help confront the growing impacts of climate change in the state.

Mr Bassey made the call on Friday while delivering a keynote address at the 2026 World Environment Day commemoration hosted by Igbinedion University in Okada, Edo State.

Speaking on the theme, “Now for Climate: Nigeria’s Moment, Edo’s Opportunity – Universities at the Vanguard of the Climate Transition,” the environmentalist said climate action could no longer be postponed, warning that delays would deepen environmental, economic and social crises already affecting communities across Edo State and Nigeria.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu established the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action to address the country’s climate change challenges.

Mr Bassey said Edo State possesses significant ecological assets, including forests, biodiversity and fertile lands, which should be protected and restored as part of efforts to build resilience against climate change.

“Edo has an opportunity to build a future based on ecological sustainability, renewable energy, food sovereignty, environmental justice and community wellbeing,” he said.

Mr Bassey warned that continued deforestation, oil pollution and gas flaring threaten the state’s environmental resources and undermine efforts to address climate change.

According to him, Edo’s oil-producing communities face environmental challenges similar to those experienced in other parts of the Niger Delta, including oil spills, gas flaring and ecosystem degradation.

He noted that while global attention often focuses on carbon emissions from fuel consumption, environmental damage begins at the point of fossil fuel extraction.

He urged governments and institutions to prioritise a rapid transition away from oil and gas dependence.

Addressing climate change through a climate justice lens

Mr Bassey said Africa contributes only a small fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions but bears a disproportionate burden of climate impacts, including floods, droughts, desertification and food insecurity.

He argued that climate change should be addressed through the lens of justice, insisting that countries and corporations responsible for the bulk of historical emissions should shoulder greater responsibility for addressing the crisis.

“The communities most exposed to climate impacts are often those with the fewest resources to adapt,” he said.

The activist criticised what he described as an extractive development model that prioritises profits over environmental protection and community wellbeing.

He also cautioned against replacing fossil fuel dependence with forms of “green colonialism” in which communities bear the environmental costs of renewable energy projects without enjoying the benefits.

Universities must lead

Mr Bassey challenged Nigerian universities to play a central role in addressing climate change through research, innovation and public engagement.

He said climate literacy should be integrated across disciplines rather than limited to environmental science programmes.

“Every student graduating today will enter a world shaped by climate realities,” he said.

He urged universities to strengthen research focused on local needs, including renewable energy, agroecology, water management, biodiversity conservation and community resilience.

According to him, universities should also serve as demonstration centres for sustainable practices through investments in renewable energy, waste reduction, water conservation and ecosystem restoration.

Mr Bassey said institutions of higher learning have a responsibility to bridge scientific knowledge and indigenous environmental practices by engaging directly with communities.

He added that universities must scrutinise climate-related policies and projects to ensure they deliver genuine environmental and social benefits.

‘ Act decisively or face deeper instability ‘

The environmentalist said the theme of this year’s World Environment Day reflects the urgency of responding to a global “polycrisis” characterised by climate disruption, biodiversity loss, pollution, food insecurity and widening inequality.

He warned that failure to act decisively could plunge societies into deeper instability.

“The future will not simply happen to us. It is something we collectively create,” he said.

“The urgency captured by the theme ‘Now for Climate’ reminds us that delay is not an option.”

He called on governments, academic institutions, communities and citizens to take immediate action to protect ecosystems, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and build sustainable economies capable of supporting future generations.