The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) on Wednesday welcomed the Republic of Congo as its 45th member.

The development followed the signing of the instrument of accession by Ludovic Itoua, Directeur Général des Impôts et des Domaines, and its receipt by the ATAF Executive Secretary, Mary Baine, at a ceremony held in Brazzaville.

ATAF said the Republic of Congo’s accession marks a significant milestone in ATAF’s mission to strengthen tax cooperation and domestic resource mobilisation across the African continent.

Welcoming the Republic of Congo, Ms Baine remarked: “ATAF is honoured to welcome the Republic of Congo as our 45th member. Congo’s accession strengthens our collective resolve to build stronger, more effective, and more resilient tax administrations across Africa. We look forward to working closely with Congo in advancing domestic resource mobilisation and ensuring that African countries continue to shape international tax discussions with a strong and united voice.”

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Addressing the significance of the accession, Mr ITOUA, Directeur Général des Impôts et des Domaines, noted: “Congo’s membership to this organisation therefore represents a strategic opportunity for our country. It will enable the Direction Générale des Impôts et des Domaines to further benefit from training programmes, technical assistance, exchange of experiences and best practices developed within the African tax administrations that are ATAF members.”

Highlighting the prospects that this membership offers for strengthening tax reform and regional cooperation, François Breitzer Mounzeo, Tax Policy Advisor to the Minister of Finance in Congo, emphasised: “The Republic of Congo is proud to join ATAF and to work alongside fellow African tax administrations in promoting cooperation, mutual learning, and stronger revenue systems. Joining ATAF reflects our commitment to modernising tax administration, improving revenue performance, and contributing to a shared African agenda for fair and effective taxation.”

Congo’s accession is part of ATAF’s broader strategy to deepen its continental footprint and ensure that every African tax administration has access to the tools, knowledge and networks needed to thrive.

For the Republic of Congo, ATAF membership offers valuable opportunities to benefit from peer exchange, specialised technical assistance, capacity building, and collaboration on key issues such as tax administration reform, cross-border taxation, transfer pricing, and broader international tax matters. By joining ATAF, Congo will be able to deepen institutional capability, strengthen revenue outcomes, and participate more actively in shaping African responses to evolving global tax challenges.

ATAF is a leading continental platform that brings together African tax administrations to strengthen tax policy and administration, improve technical capacity, and amplify Africa’s voice in regional and international tax processes.

Through technical assistance, training, research, peer learning, and advocacy, ATAF supports its members in building effective tax systems that advance sustainable domestic resource mobilisation and state-building across the continent.

In 2025 alone, ATAF-supported interventions generated USD 907.8 million in new tax assessments, while USD 685.8 million was successfully collected. Since 2016, cumulative assessments have reached USD 6.0 billion, with USD 2.8 billion collected, underscoring ATAF’s growing contribution to strengthening domestic revenue systems across Africa.