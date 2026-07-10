The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that the Bombardier Challenger CL-601 aircraft involved in last month’s Asaba road landing aborted its initial approach to the airport before making a second attempt that ended on a site near the runway.

The bureau disclosed in its preliminary investigation report released on Friday, providing the first official sequence of events leading to the incident on 10 June.

According to the report, the aircraft, registered as N989BC and operated by VMO Aero Limited, was on an Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Asaba Airport when the occurrence occurred.

The NSIB said the flight crew initially discontinued its approach before repositioning for a second approach to Runway 11.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The investigators said the crew reported that the aircraft’s navigation systems indicated it was correctly established on the published Area Navigation (RNAV) Runway 11 approach.

Despite those indications, the aircraft eventually landed on a paved construction road near Asaba Airport rather than the intended runway.

The bureau said there were seven people on board, comprising four crew members and three passengers.

“No injuries were recorded,” the report stated.

The aircraft returned to Lagos

The NSIB said the aircraft was shut down and inspected after landing, allowing passengers to disembark safely.

It added that the aircraft subsequently departed from the construction road and flew back to Lagos without any further reported operational difficulties.

However, a post-flight inspection identified damage to the aircraft’s left nose-wheel assembly.

According to the bureau, the preliminary report is based on information gathered from the flight crew, witnesses, air traffic control records, operational documents and examination of the aircraft.

Investigators also analysed data retrieved from the aircraft’s Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), which were downloaded at the NSIB’s Transport Safety Laboratory in Abuja.

The bureau said technical examinations and detailed analysis remain ongoing.

“The preliminary report provides information gathered during the early stages of the investigation,” the NSIB said, noting that further findings could emerge as the investigation progresses.

Earlier developments

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the incident prompted the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to immediately ground the aircraft and suspend VMO Aero Limited’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF).

The regulator also placed the flight crew under review after revealing that the aircraft departed the scene and returned to Lagos without obtaining the required regulatory clearance.

The NSIB subsequently recovered the aircraft’s Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder to determine the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

VMO Aero later stated that its crew had discontinued what it described as an unstable initial approach before attempting another landing, maintaining that no injuries or property damage were recorded and pledging full cooperation with investigators.

READ ALSO: Air Peace aircraft grounded after bird strike at Kano airport

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, later said preliminary findings indicated the aircraft did not suffer any mechanical failure. According to the minister, the aircraft had been cleared to land at Asaba Airport. Still, the pilots mistakenly identified a nearby construction road as the runway, an incident he said is also being examined from a national security perspective by relevant security agencies.

The NSIB stressed that the preliminary report is intended to present factual information gathered during the early stages of the investigation and does not seek to apportion blame or determine liability. It said a final report, including safety recommendations where necessary, will be issued at the conclusion of the investigation.