The federal government has validated a set of harmonised national protocols to strengthen the conservation, characterisation, and monitoring of Nigeria’s Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR).

This was disclosed in a statement issued Thursday by the Livestock Ministry.

According to the government, the move is expected to improve livestock breeding, prevent breed extinction, and support data-driven policymaking.

“Stakeholders in Nigeria’s livestock sector have validated a set of harmonised national protocols aimed at strengthening the characterisation, inventory, and monitoring of Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR) in the country, as part of ongoing efforts to improve livestock breeding, conservation, and data-driven policymaking,” the statement said.

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It said the protocols were endorsed at the end of a five-day National Workshop on the Review and Validation of the Harmonised Protocols for Characterisation, Inventory, and Monitoring of Trends and Associated Risks in Animal Genetic Resources Management in Nigeria, held in Abuja from 28 April to 5 May.

The workshop was organised by the National Coordination Office of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project under the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

It brought together genetic experts, researchers, policymakers, livestock breeders, development partners, and private-sector representatives to review strategies to strengthen Nigeria’s livestock breeding and conservation systems.

During the workshop, participants validated key documents, including harmonised protocols for animal genetic characterisation, inventory and monitoring frameworks, national data collection templates, conservation plans for endangered breeds, policy briefs, finance and investment plans, and communication and advocacy strategies.

They also endorsed the proposed Nigerian Domestic Animal Diversity Information System (NigDAD-IS) and an Animal Genetic Resources dashboard designed to improve data analytics, breed monitoring, and interoperability with global platforms such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s DAD-IS, ILRI’s DAGRIS, and AU-IBAR’s AAGRIS.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, said harmonised national protocols were critical to strengthening Nigeria’s livestock breeding systems and preserving indigenous animal breeds.

“Without accurate baseline data, it is impossible to design appropriate breeding objectives or determine which breeds are best suited for specific agro-ecological zones,” the minister said.

He noted that continuous monitoring systems were necessary to detect early signs of genetic erosion, reduce extinction risks, and support timely interventions such as conservation programmes and improved breeding strategies.

The Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Hussein Gadain, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s livestock transformation agenda through technical collaboration and institutional support.

“Veterinary and genetic services remain the first line of defence in protecting animal health, ensuring food safety, and maintaining market stability,” he said.

Mr Gadain also called for stronger governance systems, improved surveillance mechanisms, and enhanced laboratory capacity to support sustainable livestock development.

At the close of the workshop, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Sanusi Abubakar, described the validation as a major step towards implementing Nigeria’s National Strategy and Action Plan on Animal Genetic Resources, launched in June 2025.

According to him, the validated protocols are aligned with FAO standards and form part of broader efforts to establish a national gene bank and strengthen livestock breeding systems across the country.

He added that stakeholders had agreed on implementation timelines running through the end of the year, covering communication and advocacy, data collection, and collaboration with technical partners, including the FAO.