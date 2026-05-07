The Governor of Bala Mohammed has officially picked nomination form to contest for the Senate seat representing Bauchi South Senatorial District under the platform of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He picked the forms when he attended the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APM which was presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, alongside key stakeholders and members of the party leadership.

The governor made the announcement through a statement on his X handle on Thursday evening. He equally shared photographs from the event. Here is the governor’s statement as posted on his X account:

“I attended the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), which was presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, alongside key stakeholders and members of the party leadership.

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“The meeting focused on critical national and party matters and also provided me the opportunity to formally familiarize myself with members of the party’s leadership structure following my recent defection to the APM.

“Speaking at the session, I stated that the current political landscape in Nigeria has become increasingly challenged by undemocratic practices and political intimidation, making genuine political participation and survival difficult for many progressive leaders and movements.

“I explained that after wide consultations with political associates, stakeholders, and supporters across the country, the APM emerged as the political platform that best aligns with our collective vision and aspirations.

“I noted that the APM shares common values with my political philosophy, particularly in the areas of good governance, internal democracy, justice, inclusiveness, and respect for the rule of law. I further emphasized that our decision to join the party was driven by conviction and the desire to contribute meaningfully to building a stronger democratic culture in Nigeria.

“I also revealed that our movement into the APM includes a significant number of political office holders and stakeholders who previously served under the PDP structure in Bauchi State. Members of the National Assembly, the Bauchi State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, commissioners, ward executives, party officials, and numerous grassroots supporters have all aligned with this new political movement.

“I assured the party leadership of our readiness to contribute resources, experience, and political support towards the growth and success of the party at all levels.

“During the meeting, I officially picked up my nomination form to contest for the Senate seat representing Bauchi South Senatorial District under the platform of the APM ahead of the forthcoming elections.”