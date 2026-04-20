The World Bank and the National Coordination Office of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) have conducted a pre-midterm review of the project implementation status of Kwara and Oyo states in Ilorin.

The event, held at the Noktel Hotel Ilorin, was attended by the World Bank representative, Hira Channa; representatives of the L-PRES National Office led by Tunde Atanda; the representative of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Hussaini Ularamu; the Oyo State L-PRES Project Coordinator, Kola Kazeem; and the representative of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Ahmed Umar.

In his opening remarks, the L-PRES National Project Coordinator (NPC), Sanusi Abubakar, who Tayo Okewoye represented, said the team’s mission was to assess the overall performance and impact of L-PRES implementation across the 20 participating states.

The assessment does structured field verification, evaluates the quality of interventions, and strengthens stakeholder engagement.

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He added that part of the mission objective is also to identify gaps and best practices, review documents, and consolidate findings in preparation for the main Midterm Review in Lagos State.

Mr Sanusi explained that the MTR would examine the quality and effectiveness of the project interventions, including service delivery, infrastructure, climate-smart practices, and beneficiary targeting.

The national coordinator further disclosed that the team would have an interface with key stakeholders, including state officials, service providers, livestock producer organisations, community groups, and women and youth beneficiaries, to gather feedback on project performance, inclusiveness, and sustainability and make informed decisions.

While commending the progress and quality of the implementation in Kwara, the NPC attributed the success to the state government’s unwavering support for the project.

The Kwara State L-PRES Project Coordinator, Mr Oyawoye, said the review meeting was necessary to measure the impact of ongoing interventions and ensure that project goals are achieved.

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The coordinator explained that the project has continued to support livestock farmers through infrastructure development and capacity building aimed at increasing the productivity and resilience of farmers and other value chain actors in the state.

He also said the midterm review would further assist the project at the state level in consolidating current gains, identifying mistakes, and guiding subsequent decision-making.

The Oyo coordinator, Mr Kazeem, said the statewide midterm review would provide his state with the opportunity to identify its weaknesses and challenges in implementing its activities, with a view to finding workable solutions.

Highlights of the activities include presentations of progress reports by state project coordinators, inspections of project sites, and visits to key stakeholders in the state.