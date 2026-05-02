The 8th edition of the World Athletics Relays begins on Saturday at the National Stadium Gaborone in Gaborone, with 743 athletes from 40 countries set to compete in one of the sport’s most intense relay showcases.

According to officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Team Nigeria faces an early and formidable test as it lines up against some of the world’s strongest relay nations across multiple events, with qualification spots for major global championships already at stake.

The official timetable indicates that the mixed 4x400m heats will take place during the afternoon session on Day One, placing Nigeria’s race among the first decisive contests of the championship.

Drawn in a highly competitive heat that includes the Netherlands, Jamaica, Poland, China, Japan and Canada, Nigeria will require a near-flawless performance to secure progression.

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Only the top two teams in each heat, alongside the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers, will advance to the final and book places at the 2027 World Championships.

The Netherlands arrive among the favourites, boasting a personal best of 3:07.43 set at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games—one of the fastest times in history. Poland (3:09.43) and Jamaica (3:11.06) further underline the depth of competition Nigeria must overcome.

Nigeria, with a personal best of 3:11.99 and a season’s best of 3:16.13, will rely on a blend of experience and emerging talent.

The squad is expected to feature seasoned campaigner Chidi Okezie, alongside Ezekiel Asuquo, Gafari Badmus, Victor Ime, Samson Nathaniel and Emmanuel Ojeli.

On the women’s side, Patience Okon-George headlines a list that includes Anita Enaruna, Toheebat Jimoh, Taiwo Kudoro, Jecinta Lawrence and Esther Okon.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s men’s sprint relay team will also be in action in the 4x100m heats, where another stern challenge awaits.

Led by Enoch Adegoke and Favour Ashe, Nigeria has been drawn in Heat Three alongside India, Poland, Brazil, China, South Africa, Ghana, and Great Britain and Northern Ireland—widely regarded as one of the most competitive races of the opening round.

Based on entry times, Great Britain and Northern Ireland lead the field with 37.36 seconds, followed by South Africa (37.57s) and Brazil (37.72s), while Nigeria’s best of 37.94 seconds keeps it firmly in contention.

Nigeria, with a personal best of 3:11.99 and a season’s best of 3:16.13, will rely on a blend of experience and emerging talent.

The squad is expected to feature seasoned campaigner Chidi Okezie, alongside Ezekiel Asuquo, Gafari Badmus, Victor Ime, Samson Nathaniel and Emmanuel Ojeli.

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On the women’s side, Patience Okon-George headlines a list that includes Anita Enaruna, Toheebat Jimoh, Taiwo Kudoro, Jecinta Lawrence and Esther Okon.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s men’s sprint relay team will also be in action in the 4x100m heats, where another stern challenge awaits.

Led by Enoch Adegoke and Favour Ashe, Nigeria has been drawn in Heat Three alongside India, Poland, Brazil, China, South Africa, Ghana, and Great Britain and Northern Ireland—widely regarded as one of the most competitive races of the opening round.

Based on entry times, Great Britain and Northern Ireland lead the field with 37.36 seconds, followed by South Africa (37.57s) and Brazil (37.72s), while Nigeria’s best of 37.94 seconds keeps it firmly in contention.

Nigeria, competing across all six relay events at this edition, will be aiming to improve on its modest record at the championships, having won two medals—a bronze in 2014 and a gold in 2015.

With qualification slots for the 2027 World Championships and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship at stake, the task ahead is daunting. However, Nigeria will be determined to navigate the challenging heats and keep its relay hopes alive on the global stage.