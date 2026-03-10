The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Enugu Air, clearing the state-owned carrier to begin scheduled commercial flight operations in Nigeria.

The certificate was presented on Tuesday at the regulator’s headquarters in Abuja by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo.

An Air Operator Certificate authorises an airline to conduct commercial air transport operations after meeting regulatory requirements covering safety, operational capability and technical compliance.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Najomo said the certification followed a detailed regulatory process involving operational inspections and technical assessments.

According to him, the regulator has continued to strengthen its certification procedures to ensure that airlines meet required safety and operational standards before commencing operations.

He commended the airline’s management and the authority’s technical team for completing the certification process.

Airline plans domestic routes

Responding on behalf of the airline, the accountable manager of Enugu Air, Tolu Ita, described the certification as a key step towards launching the carrier’s commercial operations.

Mr Ita said the airline worked closely with the regulator throughout the certification process and would operate in compliance with aviation safety standards.

The airline is owned by the Enugu State Government and is expected to operate from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

According to officials, the airline plans to connect Enugu with major domestic destinations including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Owerri.

Regional connectivity

Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, said the airline was established to improve air connectivity within the South-east and support economic activities in the region.

He noted that improved air links could facilitate business travel and boost tourism and investment opportunities.

The Chairman of the Enugu Air Board, Richard Agu, also assured the regulator that the airline would maintain compliance with aviation regulations as operations begin.

Officials said the airline currently has a fleet of six aircraft, including the Embraer E170 and Embraer E190 regional jets.

The airline plans to expand its fleet to about 20 aircraft by the end of 2026 as it scales operations within Nigeria’s domestic aviation market.