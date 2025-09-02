The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the appointment Andy Odeh and Morenike Adewunmi into key leadership positions.

The NNPC in a statement on Tuesday said Mr Odeh assumes the role of Chief Corporate Communications Officer, while Mrs Adewunmi has been appointed Chief Relations Officer.

“NNPC Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives, Andy Odeh and Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions,” the statement said.

It said Mr Odeh brings over three decades of extensive experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors.

Prior to joining NNPC, according to the statement, Mr Odeh had a distinguished 26-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG).

“There, he held various leadership roles in Community Relations and Development; Business Logistics and Services; Information Management and Technology; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs; Government Relations and Regulatory Compliance, and most recently, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development,” it said.

He is recognised for his work on major public relations and advertising campaigns for top brands. At NLNG, he successfully managed the company’s rebranding and implemented one of Nigeria’s best-run micro-credit schemes for host communities.

The statement said Mr Odeh was also instrumental in instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting.

He is an alumnus of the University of Jos, the University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), among others.

Adewunmi

Mrs Adewunmi, is a legal professional with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Her expertise, according to the statement, is in stakeholder management and advocacy, particularly from her extensive tenure at the Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN).

“She is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex external landscapes, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting the company’s “License to operate,” the statement said.

At Shell, it said, she held key roles, including Regulatory Affairs Manager, where she managed all mandatory regulatory engagements and permits.

READ ALSO: Tinubu reverses decisions on NTA leadership

As the government relations lmanager, she built and maintained constructive relationships with the presidency, ministries, departments, and agencies.

Mrs Adewunmi is known for her strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and ability to build robust stakeholder networks. She is a subject matter expert on non-technical risks and has a background in law from the Nigerian Law School and Olabisi Onabanjo University.

“The appointment of Mr Odeh and Mrs Adewunmi reflects NNPC Limited’s commitment to enhancing communication and engagement with stakeholders,” the statement said.

In June, Olufemi Soneye, the then Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the company announced his decision to step aside from his role.

Mr Soneye in a departure message at the time said the decision will allow him to devote more time to his family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require his closer presence.