President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, on his 60th birthday today. According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended Governor Lawal for his dedication to the development of Zamfara and his steadfast pursuit of peace and security in the state.

While assuring Mr Lawal of the federal government’s continued support, the President encouraged him to remain committed to delivering good governance, fostering unity, and driving sustainable development in the state.

”Dear Governor Dauda Lawal, on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I wish you good health, strength, and divine wisdom as you continue to serve the people of Zamfara State and the nation,” President Tinubu added.