President Bola Tinubu has reversed the recent appointment he made in the Nigeria Television Authority, Nigeria’s premier television station.

The president asked the management team he recently sacked to return to their positions at the state-owned television network, which has a presence across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the president’s controversial appointment of a new Director General to replace Salihu Dembos, whom he appointed in October 2023.

The president also sacked the Executive Director of News, Ayo Adewuyi, whom he appointed in 2024.

However, in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, the president recalled the two men.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

“The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of a director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises,” he added.

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga below.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency.

Dembos was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023. He will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

The President similarly directed the recall of Mr Ayo Adewuyi, the Executive Director of News, to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.

Adewuyi was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024.

The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of a director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.