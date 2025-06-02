Womenovate is excited to announce the upcoming 4th Edition of its annual Women in Technology and Engineering Summit and Awards taking place on the 30th June at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, FCT. #WITE2025 #INWED2025
This premier event designed to bring together professionals from across the industry to recognise and celebrate the contributions of women driving innovation, leadership, and excellence in the technology and engineering sectors.
Following the recent announcement of the 2025 Impact Leader Awards winners, which recognized exemplary leadership and transformative contributions across industries, the upcoming summit aims to further spotlight the critical role of women in shaping the future of tech and engineering. The event will feature inspiring keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to empower women professionals and foster diversity and inclusion in STEM fields.
|
“This event is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of women in these fields and recognise the ongoing efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive industry. We look forward to bringing together professionals from across the industry to learn, network, and celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding women.”
Mark your calendars for 30 June, 2025, as the summit continues its mission to elevate women leaders and create a more inclusive and equitable technology and engineering community. This event promises to be a landmark occasion for recognisq talent, inspiring future generations, and driving meaningful change in the sector.
For corporate partnership and sponsorship of this exciting event, please call 07032073981 or email [email protected]
For Summit Registration – https://lnkd.in/dXwfMn7q
For Awards & Gala Dinner, obtain your ticket here – https://lnkd.in/dWuf55xJ
#Womenovate #WITE2025 #TWEI2025 #WomenInSTEM#WomenInTech #WomeninEngineering #Leadership#AIInnovation #INWED2025
