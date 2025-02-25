Following the directive from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to conclude all state finals of the President Federation Cup last weekend, the Nigeria Premier Football League was temporarily paused to accommodate matches across the country.
As is customary with cup competitions, this year’s state finals witnessed a fair share of shocks, upsets, and dominant performances by top teams.
From Aba to Ilorin and as far as Maiduguri, passionate domestic football fans were treated to exciting displays and goals galore.
Major upsets and key highlights
Arguably, the biggest upset of the finals came in Aba, where four-time champions Enyimba FC suffered a shocking defeat to Ahudiyannem FC after a penalty shootout in Umuahia.
This loss is seen by many critics as a new low for the “People’s Elephant,” who have been struggling since the departure of their former chairman, Felix Ayansi.
Meanwhile, cup holders El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri ensured they are in the race to retain their crown as they trounced CP Strikers 3-0 in the Borno State final.
Despite their struggles in the NPFL where they are presently rooted to the bottom of the table, former winners Lobi Stars, retained their crown in Benue as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Flight FC in the State Final.
Rangers International put up a ruthless display as the hammered Ijele FC 3-0 in the Enugu State final
Their were also victories for NPFL teams, Bendel Insurance, , Shooting Stars, Heartland FC, Akwa United, and Kano Pillars as they all triumphed in their respective state finals.
An upset was recorded in Lagos as Inter Lagos emerged 5-4 winners over defending champions Ikorodu City after a tense penalty shootout.
There was also an upset in Yenegoa where Bayelsa United fell to Crusaders FC in a dramatic 4-2 penalty decision.
Yobe Desert Stars delivered a crushing 10-1 win over Gujuba Academy, while Kebbi United dominated Discovery Talent Academy with a resounding 5-1 victory.
In a tightly contested match, Coach Finidi George led Rivers United edged Wilbros FC 4-3 on penalties.
National Play-Offs
With the successful completion of state preliminaries across the 36 states and the FCT, the NFF has confirmed that the National Play-Off games for this year’s President Federation Cup, both in the men’s and women’s categories, will be held on Wednesday, 5 March.
Following the play-offs, a total of 64 teams will qualify for the National Competition draw, scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March, in Abuja.
The highly anticipated Round of 64 fixtures will then commence on 19 March, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters.
The coming weeks promise more excitement as clubs across Nigeria battle for glory on the national stage.
Full List of State Winners (Men’s Competition)
Imo: Heartland FC 2-0 OISA FC
Niger: Atlantic FA 0-0 Harmony FA (Atlantic FA win 6-5 on penalties)
Abia: Enyimba 0-0 Ahudiyannem FC (Ahudiyannem win 3-1 on penalties)
Kwara: Kwara United 1-1 ABS (Kwara United win 5-4 on penalties)
Benue: Lobi Stars 2-1 Flight FC
Adamawa: No competition
Edo: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Assemblies of God
Bauchi: Wikki Tourists 1-0 Warinje FC
Lagos: Ikorodu City 0-0 Inter Lagos (Inter Lagos win 5-4 on penalties)
Jigawa: Lautai United 0-2 Dandidi Babes
Rivers: Rivers United 0-0 Wilbros FC (Rivers United win 4-3 on penalties)
Ogun: Imperial FC 2-2 Beyond Limits (Imperial FC win 8-7 on penalties)
FCT: EFCC 0-0 FWC FC (FWC FC win 4-3 on penalties)
Osun: Osun United 0-1 Igbajo FC
Nasarawa: FC Basira 0-2 Nasarawa United
Enugu: Rangers Int’l 3-0 Ijele FC
Anambra: Solution FC 0-0 Edel FC (Edel win 2-0 on penalties)
Ondo: Sunshine Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars U19 (Sunshine Stars win 4-3 on penalties)
Ekiti: COPDEM 0-1 NOSMAS FC
Borno: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 CP Strikers
Akwa Ibom: Akwa United 1-0 Eagle Eye FA
Oyo: Crown FC 0-0 Shooting Stars (Shooting Stars win 4-2 on penalties)
Kogi: Kogi Central FC 1 Vs FC Bako 2
Katsina: Katsina United 1-0 Jnr Danburam
Ebonyi: Cynosure FC 0-1 Abakaliki FC
Kebbi: Discovery Talent Academy 1-5 Kebbi United
Bayelsa: Bayelsa United 2-2 Crusaders FC (Crusaders win 4-2 on penalties)
Kaduna: Simon Beb FA 1-1 Green Berets (Green Berets win 4-2 after penalties)
Gombe: Gombe United 3-1 El-Shama FC
Plateau: Mighty Jets Feeders 0-2 Plateau Utd
Cross River: Rovers FC 1-0 E-World
Delta: Warri Wolves 2-1 De Sapele Lions
Sokoto: Sokoto United 1-2 Sokoto North FC
Taraba: Technobat FC 0-1 Eagle Stars FC
Kano: Kano Pillars 3-2 Barau FC
Yobe: Yobe Desert Stars 10-1 Gujuba Academy
Zamfara: Zamfara United 1-0 Zamfara United Feeders
WOMEN’S COMPETITION)
Abia: Ahudiyannem Queens
Adamawa: Adamawa Queens
Akwa Ibom: Ibom Angels 3-0 Jacklyn Angels
Anambra: GP World FA
Bayelsa: Bayelsa Queens 8-0 Crystal Stars
Delta: Delta Queens 2-0 Delta Babes
Ebonyi: First Mahi Babes
Edo: Edo Queens 3-0 Fortress Ladies
Enugu: Queen of Softlanding FC
FCT: Naija Ratels 6-0 N-Youth Ladies FA
Imo: Heartland Queens
Kaduna: Gallant Queens 6-0 Kada Queens
Kogi: Confluence Queens
Kwara: Moje Queens 2-2 Kwara Ladies (Moje Queens win 4-3 on penalties)
Lagos: Unification Ladies 0-1 Dannaz Ladies
Nasarawa: Nasarawa Amazons
Ogun: Remo Stars Ladies 4-0 Castmong Ladies FC
Ondo: Sunshine Queens 3-3 Onimarg FC (Sunshine Queens win 4-2 on penalties)
Osun: Osun Babes FC
Plateau: Plateau United Queens 2-1 Mighty Jets Mata
Rivers: Rivers Angels 10-0 Sparkling Angels
