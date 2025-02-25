Following the directive from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to conclude all state finals of the President Federation Cup last weekend, the Nigeria Premier Football League was temporarily paused to accommodate matches across the country.

As is customary with cup competitions, this year’s state finals witnessed a fair share of shocks, upsets, and dominant performances by top teams.

From Aba to Ilorin and as far as Maiduguri, passionate domestic football fans were treated to exciting displays and goals galore.

Major upsets and key highlights

Arguably, the biggest upset of the finals came in Aba, where four-time champions Enyimba FC suffered a shocking defeat to Ahudiyannem FC after a penalty shootout in Umuahia.

This loss is seen by many critics as a new low for the “People’s Elephant,” who have been struggling since the departure of their former chairman, Felix Ayansi.

Meanwhile, cup holders El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri ensured they are in the race to retain their crown as they trounced CP Strikers 3-0 in the Borno State final.

Despite their struggles in the NPFL where they are presently rooted to the bottom of the table, former winners Lobi Stars, retained their crown in Benue as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Flight FC in the State Final.

Rangers International put up a ruthless display as the hammered Ijele FC 3-0 in the Enugu State final

Their were also victories for NPFL teams, Bendel Insurance, , Shooting Stars, Heartland FC, Akwa United, and Kano Pillars as they all triumphed in their respective state finals.

An upset was recorded in Lagos as Inter Lagos emerged 5-4 winners over defending champions Ikorodu City after a tense penalty shootout.

There was also an upset in Yenegoa where Bayelsa United fell to Crusaders FC in a dramatic 4-2 penalty decision.

Yobe Desert Stars delivered a crushing 10-1 win over Gujuba Academy, while Kebbi United dominated Discovery Talent Academy with a resounding 5-1 victory.

In a tightly contested match, Coach Finidi George led Rivers United edged Wilbros FC 4-3 on penalties.

National Play-Offs

With the successful completion of state preliminaries across the 36 states and the FCT, the NFF has confirmed that the National Play-Off games for this year’s President Federation Cup, both in the men’s and women’s categories, will be held on Wednesday, 5 March.

Following the play-offs, a total of 64 teams will qualify for the National Competition draw, scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March, in Abuja.

The highly anticipated Round of 64 fixtures will then commence on 19 March, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters.

The coming weeks promise more excitement as clubs across Nigeria battle for glory on the national stage.

Full List of State Winners (Men’s Competition)

Imo: Heartland FC 2-0 OISA FC

Niger: Atlantic FA 0-0 Harmony FA (Atlantic FA win 6-5 on penalties)

Abia: Enyimba 0-0 Ahudiyannem FC (Ahudiyannem win 3-1 on penalties)

Kwara: Kwara United 1-1 ABS (Kwara United win 5-4 on penalties)

Benue: Lobi Stars 2-1 Flight FC

Adamawa: No competition

Edo: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Assemblies of God

Bauchi: Wikki Tourists 1-0 Warinje FC

Lagos: Ikorodu City 0-0 Inter Lagos (Inter Lagos win 5-4 on penalties)

Jigawa: Lautai United 0-2 Dandidi Babes

Rivers: Rivers United 0-0 Wilbros FC (Rivers United win 4-3 on penalties)

Ogun: Imperial FC 2-2 Beyond Limits (Imperial FC win 8-7 on penalties)

FCT: EFCC 0-0 FWC FC (FWC FC win 4-3 on penalties)

Osun: Osun United 0-1 Igbajo FC

Nasarawa: FC Basira 0-2 Nasarawa United

Enugu: Rangers Int’l 3-0 Ijele FC

Anambra: Solution FC 0-0 Edel FC (Edel win 2-0 on penalties)

Ondo: Sunshine Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars U19 (Sunshine Stars win 4-3 on penalties)

Ekiti: COPDEM 0-1 NOSMAS FC

Borno: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 CP Strikers

Akwa Ibom: Akwa United 1-0 Eagle Eye FA

Oyo: Crown FC 0-0 Shooting Stars (Shooting Stars win 4-2 on penalties)

Kogi: Kogi Central FC 1 Vs FC Bako 2

Katsina: Katsina United 1-0 Jnr Danburam

Ebonyi: Cynosure FC 0-1 Abakaliki FC

Kebbi: Discovery Talent Academy 1-5 Kebbi United

Bayelsa: Bayelsa United 2-2 Crusaders FC (Crusaders win 4-2 on penalties)

Kaduna: Simon Beb FA 1-1 Green Berets (Green Berets win 4-2 after penalties)

Gombe: Gombe United 3-1 El-Shama FC

Plateau: Mighty Jets Feeders 0-2 Plateau Utd

Cross River: Rovers FC 1-0 E-World

Delta: Warri Wolves 2-1 De Sapele Lions

Sokoto: Sokoto United 1-2 Sokoto North FC

Taraba: Technobat FC 0-1 Eagle Stars FC

Kano: Kano Pillars 3-2 Barau FC

Yobe: Yobe Desert Stars 10-1 Gujuba Academy

Zamfara: Zamfara United 1-0 Zamfara United Feeders

WOMEN’S COMPETITION)

Abia: Ahudiyannem Queens

Adamawa: Adamawa Queens

Akwa Ibom: Ibom Angels 3-0 Jacklyn Angels

Anambra: GP World FA

Bayelsa: Bayelsa Queens 8-0 Crystal Stars

Delta: Delta Queens 2-0 Delta Babes

Ebonyi: First Mahi Babes

Edo: Edo Queens 3-0 Fortress Ladies

Enugu: Queen of Softlanding FC

FCT: Naija Ratels 6-0 N-Youth Ladies FA

Imo: Heartland Queens

Kaduna: Gallant Queens 6-0 Kada Queens

Kogi: Confluence Queens

Kwara: Moje Queens 2-2 Kwara Ladies (Moje Queens win 4-3 on penalties)

Lagos: Unification Ladies 0-1 Dannaz Ladies

Nasarawa: Nasarawa Amazons

Ogun: Remo Stars Ladies 4-0 Castmong Ladies FC

Ondo: Sunshine Queens 3-3 Onimarg FC (Sunshine Queens win 4-2 on penalties)

Osun: Osun Babes FC

Plateau: Plateau United Queens 2-1 Mighty Jets Mata

Rivers: Rivers Angels 10-0 Sparkling Angels

