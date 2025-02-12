Five years of passion. Five years of impact. Five years of shaping champions! City Sports Africa has been at the forefront of sports development, innovation, and empowering children across Africa and the African diaspora through the transformative power of sports.

As the organisation marks its fifth anniversary, it does so in grand style—celebrating a legacy of impact, resilience, and innovation with the launch of its exclusive commemorative sports jersey. A Journey of Passion and Excellence Since its inception in 2019, City Sports Africa has become a symbol of passion, perseverance, and athletic excellence, establishing itself as a leader in the local and international sports community.

With a mission to nurture talent, instill discipline, and equip young athletes with essential life skills, the organisation has created countless opportunities for youth to thrive both on and off the field.

Reflecting on the milestone, CEO, Shola Opaleye shared, “We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in the last five years. This journey has been about more than just sports—it’s about providing the right structure to develop athletic ability, leadership, and academic skills. These are the fundamental qualities that help children reach their full potential as they grow up.”

A key highlight of the anniversary celebration was the unveiling of City Sports Africa’s limited-edition commemorative jersey. Designed to embody the energy, determination, and championship spirit of the academy, the jersey features a sleek, modern design made from high-performance fabric, ensuring both comfort and durability. More than just a piece of sportswear, it is a statement of unity and excellence—a testament to the organisation’s commitment to the future of sports.

Opaleye further explained, “Our new jersey launch symbolizes the ‘City Sports for All’ spirit. It is designed for champions, not just on the field, but in every aspect of life.” Fans and supporters can get their hands on this collector’s item, with limited-edition versions available for purchase.

The five-year anniversary event was a vibrant gathering of athletes, sports enthusiasts, and brand supporters who came together to honor City Sports Africa’s remarkable journey.

The celebration featured interactive experiences, special awards for outstanding athletes, and guest appearances from key partners and sponsors. The event also reinforced the brand’s unwavering dedication to fostering local talent and promoting sports excellence across Africa.

As City Sports Africa looks to the future, the organisation has set an ambitious goal: to impact 10 million youth by 2035, reaching one million young people annually. This vision is driven by the belief that every child, regardless of background, should have the opportunity to unlock their full potential through sports. “Our vision is to create a future where sports become a gateway to essential life skills, confidence, and leadership,” Opaleye emphasised. “We want to equip young athletes with the tools they need to drive positive change in their communities and beyond.”

With five years of success behind it, City Sports Africa is more determined than ever to push the boundaries of sports innovation and youth development. From its grassroots training programmes to its growing influence in the sports apparel industry, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders. Here’s to five years of excellence—and many more to come!

