Heirs Holdings has named Chidi Okpala as the new executive director to oversee payments, group integration and strategy, Chairman Tony Elumelu said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Mr Okpala will lead the group’s healthcare and technology business segments, while working with the leadership team to implement strategies that will advance the group’s expansion plans.
His over 20 years of leadership experience spans telecommunications, financial services, strategy consulting and fintech in companies such as United Bank for Africa, Accenture and Bharti Airtel International.
Until the new appointment, Mr Okpala was the chief executive officer of Asante Financial Services Group.
Meanwhile, Heirs Holdings has also appointed Azubike Emodi as the new managing director/chief executive officer of its real estate subsidiary, Afriland Properties Plc.
Mr Emodi replaces Uzo Oshogwe, who has been at the helm since 2013 as founding CEO. Mr Oshogwe was recently appointed CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
The new Afriland Properties CEO has an experience of more than two decades in real estate development, strategic planning as well as financial services.
He has a track record of driving organisational growth and delivering impactful results in firms like the Royal Bank of Canada, VBank, VFD Group and Anchoria Asset Management.
Recently, he oversaw high-impact financial and real estate projects at Herel Global.
“Azubike will drive the vision of Afriland Properties, creating value from its position as one of Nigeria’s largest land banks, and delivering the significant residential and commercial real estate projects in its project pipeline,” Mr Elumelu said.
“I am confident in the value these leaders will bring to our group,” he added.
Heirs Holdings, a leading family-owned pan-African investment company, has investment in sectors including hospitality, power, energy, financial services, healthcare, real estate and technology.
It operates in 24 countries around the world.
