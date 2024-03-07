Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading integrated energy company, has announced a further expansion of its gas supply business, supplying the recently commissioned 188 MW power plant operated by Geometric Power Limited, located in Aba, Abia State.

Heirs Energies is a leading provider of gas to the Nigerian National Grid, and already supplies TransAfam Power Limited, with a capacity of 966MW, and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), with a capacity of541MW. Heirs Energies also supplies gas to localdistribution companies, gas-based industries, and otherindustrial customers.

Founded in 2021, Heirs Energies operates OML17 andrelated infrastructure, with a mission to ensuring that Nigerian businesses and consumers derive direct and ongoing benefit from the country’s natural resources. All gas produced from OML 17 is supplied to the domestic gas I industry

Heirs Energies is pioneering a new era in Nigeria’s energy sector. With the operation of OML17 and its associated assets, the company has been pivotal in ensuring a reliable and sustainable gas supply, directly contributing to the nation’s industrial and economic growth.

Heirs Energies’ gas supplies to these critical power plants not only reinforce its major role in Nigeria’s energy sector, but also underscore its strategic vision in developing operational synergies throughout the energy value chain.

Creating a Nigerian champion in domestic gas supply represents a further example of Heirs Holdings role as a long-term strategic investor in the Nigerian energy sector, with interests in the recently listed TranscorpPower Limited, TransAfam, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, and as an operator of oil-producing assets more than 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). With a unique vision of ensuring Africa’s natural resources serve Africa’s interests, the Heirs Group is driven by founder Tony Elumelu’s Africapitalism philosophy of ensuring businesses deliver both economic and social benefits to stakeholders.

Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, praised the company’s growing impact: “Our ability to supply these three major power plants demonstrates Heirs Energies’ dedication to lighting up Nigeria and supporting our country’s journey towards economic and social prosperity. We are not just participants in the energy sector; we are facilitators of growth and development,driven by a mission to ensure that Nigeria’s naturalresources benefit its people.”

Heirs Energies’ gas plant in Agbada, Rivers State, produces over 80 MMSCFD (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas. 100 percent of this gas output is channelled into the domestic market to meet local demands, supporting Nigeria’s energy needs and exemplifying Heirs Energies’ commitment to powering thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, and industries, reinforcing its role in catalysing Nigeria’sindustrialisation.

Heirs Energies Limited (formerly HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs whilst aligning with global sustainability goals. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.

For more information about Heirs Energies and ourprojects, please visit www.heirsenergies.com.

