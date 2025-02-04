The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced the reshuffle of the leadership of some standing committees of the upper chamber.

Mr Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday when the Senate resumed plenary.

In the exercise, some senators were reassigned to head other committees while others were appointed to head the new committees established to enhance regional development.

There were 72 standing committees in the Senate until now.

Mr Akpabio said the Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) will now be led by Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central).

Mr Ningi was the chairman of the Committee on Committee on National Identity and National Population before his suspension last year over an allegation of budget padding against the Senate leadership.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) was removed as chairman of the Committee on Local Content and named chairman of the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Joel Ewomazino (PDP, Delta South) was appointed chairman of the Committee on Local Content.

Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) was moved from the Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee to the Committee on National Identity and National Population as its chairman.

Garba Maidoki (APC, Kebbi South) was named chairman of the Committee on Sports.

With the establishment of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), the committee to oversight the commission will be chaired by Hussaini Babanjida (APC, Jigawa North-west) with Mohammed Dandutse (APC, Katsina South) as the vice chairman.

The newly established Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) will be led by Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North) and assisted by Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North).

Another new committee was set up to oversee the North Central Development Commission(NVDC) and would be chaired by Titus Zam (APC, Benue North-west).

Poor performance

The reshuffle is perceived to be in response to concerns over ineffective leadership of some of the committees, particularly regarding oversight functions.

Last December, Mr Akpabio expressed dissatisfaction with the persistent refusal of heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to honour invitations from the National Assembly. He had threatened to remove committee chairmen who failed to perform satisfactorily.

He also mandated all Senate committees to submit oversight reports by January 2025.

It is not clear if the chairmen have submitted the oversight reports; the senate president was silent on it during the plenary

