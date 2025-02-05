On Monday, the Ministry of Education launched the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI), a project aimed at overhauling the country’s education sector through digital innovation.

The country’s education sector has long grappled with systemic challenges like insufficient funding, outdated infrastructure, and unreliable data, all of which have slowed progress in improving learning outcomes.

To tackle this, the NEDI initiative aims to use a data-driven approach to align Nigeria with global best practices by creating a centralised, real-time data system for better policymaking and targeted actions, according to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

Structure

The education minister, Olatunji Alausa, launched the NEDI committee in Abuja, highlighting the project’s potential to drive transformative change.

Mr Alausa stated, “The absence of a comprehensive and harmonised data framework has long hampered the growth of Nigeria’s education system. Through NEDI, we are creating a centralised databank to serve as the foundation for providing quality education to every Nigerian child.”

According to the minister, the committee will start work immediately, building the technology and partnerships needed to make the initiative a reality.

As part of the initiative’s rollout, the ministry has appointed Bode Pedro, CEO of Casava, as the committee’s digital advisor.

The ministry lauded Mr Pedro’s leadership at Casava, Nigeria’s first digital microinsurance company, noting his use of technology for impactful solutions and his important role in NEDI’s success.

Digitalising education

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Pedro reaffirmed his commitment to leveraging digital solutions to revolutionise education in Nigeria.

The Casava CEO stated, “Education is the cornerstone of national development, and by harnessing the power of data and technology, we can create a more inclusive and effective education system for all Nigerian children.

“With reliable data, we can empower EdTech startups, digitise education services, and position Nigeria as a global leader in talent and innovation. This initiative is about ensuring that every Nigerian child can aspire, thrive, and prosper, ultimately building a nation that leads the emerging markets of the future.”

With the ministry’s initiative and structure, NEDI aims to transform Nigeria’s education system, empower students, and drive the country’s development forward.

